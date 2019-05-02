May 2, 2019

Another protective zone for whales created off New England

The federal government is creating a new vessel speed restriction zone off Massachusetts to try to protect rare whales.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the zone has been established south of Martha's Vineyard to protect a group of three North Atlantic that was seen in the area on Monday. NOAA has made frequent use of the protective zones in New England waters recently as the endangered whales are transiting through.

The whales number a little more than 400 and have experienced high mortality in recent years. NOAA is asking mariners to route around the protected area or travel through it at 10 knots or less. The agency says whales, which are vulnerable to ship strikes, have been spotted in and around shipping lanes.

Explore further

Lobstering gear could be reduced, changed to save whales

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Another protective zone for whales created off New England (2019, May 2) retrieved 2 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-zone-whales-england.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

CRISPR against cancer in human trial

3 hours ago

Possibility of using a UVC LED to disinfect water?

4 hours ago

Researchers discover gene variants that regulate appetite and protect against obesity

14 hours ago

Harmful substances released by burning plastics?

17 hours ago

New System Generates Speech from Brain Physiology

Apr 30, 2019

Parietal eyelid(s) 'across' or 'up/down'?

Apr 28, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration