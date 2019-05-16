May 16, 2019

New Zealand's South Island imaged by Proba-V

by European Space Agency

New Zealand’s South Island imaged by Proba-V
Credit: ESA/Belspo – produced by VITO

The snow-capped peaks of the Southern Alps stretch more than 500 km northeast to southwest across New Zealand's South Island, imaged here in the southern hemisphere's autumn by ESA's Proba-V minisatellite—now into its sixth year in orbit.

Comprising 23 peaks above 3,000 m altitude, the glacier-lined Southern Alps are visited by more than half a million tourists annually. The mountains are located within a continuous tract of protected lands along the entire length of the island, made up of five national parks.

Mount Cook, otherwise known by the Maori name Aoraki, is the tallest of the Southern Alps at 3,724 m. It is visible here in the middle of the mountain chain, with the long glacial Lake Pukaki below it.

Launched on 7 May 2013, Proba-V is a miniaturised ESA satellite tasked with a full-scale mission: to map land cover and vegetation growth across the entire planet every two days.

Its main camera's continent-spanning 2,250 km swath width collects light in the blue, red, near-infrared and mid-infrared wavebands at a 300 m pixel size, down to 100 m in its central field of view.

VITO Remote Sensing in Belgium processes and then distributes Proba-V data to users worldwide. An online image gallery highlights some of the mission's most striking images so far, including views of storms, fires and deforestation.

This 100 m spatial resolution image was acquired on 1 May 2018.

Explore further

Image: Proba-V view of Galápagos
More information: Proba-V image gallery: proba-v.vgt.vito.be/en/proba-v-gallery
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: New Zealand's South Island imaged by Proba-V (2019, May 16) retrieved 16 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-zealand-south-island-imaged-proba-v.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does air rise in the water cycle?

13 hours ago

15/05/2019 am, M7.5 New Ireland, PNG

May 14, 2019

Any help to identify if this is a Meteorite?

May 14, 2019

Heat Storage Capacity of CO2 molecules

May 14, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

May 12, 2019

M 7.1 Quake Estrn PNG coming in NOW

May 06, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration