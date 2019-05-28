May 28, 2019

Walmart hires former Google, Amazon exec for new tech role

by Anne D'innocenzio

Walmart has hired a tech veteran whose resume includes stints at Amazon, Microsoft and Google for a newly elevated position of chief technology officer and chief development officer.

Suresh Kumar, who was most recently at Google as its and general manager of display, video, app ads and analytics, will report directly to Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon.

The moves come as Walmart is trying to compete better with Amazon and other .

Walmart Inc.'s former chief technology officer Jeremy King left the company in March to join Pinterest. The retailer emphasized that Kumar is not a replacement for King but rather assumes a much larger global role and will set the company's technical strategy. King had reported to Walmart's U.S e-commerce chief Marc Lore.

Kumar starts July 8.

Explore further

Walmart partners with Google on grocery shopping via voice

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Walmart hires former Google, Amazon exec for new tech role (2019, May 28) retrieved 28 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-walmart-hires-google-amazon-exec.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sharing: Remarkable New Marine Propulsion Systems

2 hours ago

Use of a Water-Cooled Diesel Generator as an Off-Grid CHP System

9 hours ago

Understanding output torque

11 hours ago

How is the Aging of Electronic Equipment determined?

May 23, 2019

Heat transfer between double window panes

May 23, 2019

Is this an allowed solution? - 2nd order harmonic oscillation

May 19, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration