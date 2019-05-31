May 31, 2019

Video: What are the northern lights?

by American Chemical Society

What are the northern lights? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Every winter, thousands of tourists head north hoping to catch a glimpse of the luminous auroras dancing in the sky.

In this episode of Reactions, we're sharing tips on how to increase your chances of seeing one and breaking down the behind the colors of this awe-inspiring wonder:

Explore further

Video: How hair dye works
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: What are the northern lights? (2019, May 31) retrieved 31 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-video-northern.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do snowflakes freeze into complex geometric patterns?

1 hour ago

Adding xylitol to hot water lowers the boiling point and makes it boil

May 28, 2019

I can't seem to keep my Paraffin wax in liquid form

May 27, 2019

Phase diagrams for fractional distillation

May 27, 2019

Daniell cell initial equilibrium

May 26, 2019

Advice for DFT study

May 21, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration