May 23, 2019

Video: Could there be life without carbon?

by American Chemical Society

Could there be life without carbon? (video)
One element is the backbone of all forms of life we've ever discovered on Earth: carbon.

Number six on the is, to the best of our knowledge, impossible to live without.

In this episode of Reactions, discover what makes so exceptional, its nearly infinite capabilities and intergalactic implications:

Video: Heroines of the periodic table
User comments

rderkis
1 hour ago
Of course there could be life without carbon. One day we will be able to create it or even become life without carbon, using evanced technology.
Granted at this stage in our development that sounds like magic or rubbish. But Arthur C Clarke said "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."(to us)
I have no ideas why we would want to, but that does not make it impossible or even unlikely at this stage in our development.
0
