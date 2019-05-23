Video: Could there be life without carbon?
One element is the backbone of all forms of life we've ever discovered on Earth: carbon.
Number six on the periodic table is, to the best of our knowledge, impossible to live without.
In this episode of Reactions, discover what makes carbon so exceptional, its nearly infinite capabilities and intergalactic implications:
Granted at this stage in our development that sounds like magic or rubbish. But Arthur C Clarke said "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic."(to us)
I have no ideas why we would want to, but that does not make it impossible or even unlikely at this stage in our development.
