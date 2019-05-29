May 29, 2019

Unveiling how the genome has condensed itself inside the virus

by University of Helsinki

Unveiling how the genome has condensed itself inside the virus
If the virus was the size of an exercise ball and the viral genome was thick manila rope, there would be almost 70 metres of such rope stuffed inside the ball. Credit: Juha Huiskonen

Scientists at the University of Helsinki working in collaboration with the University of Oxford have deciphered for the first time how a virus genome is condensed inside the capsid of a virus.

"The motivation of the study was to increase our basic understanding of viral replication, but in the long term this may contribute to tackling viral disease," says the director of the of the project, Associate Professor Juha Huiskonen from the Helsinki Institute of Life Science, HiLIFE.

The breakthrough results were achieved using cryogenic electron microscopy, a method that has in recent years revolutionised —a field of biology that aims to understand how molecules of life work at the atomic level.

Using powerful electron microscopes, the team took tens of thousands of images of highly purified viruses. The images were then combined into three-dimensional models, allowing the scientists to not only see the proteins that make up the shell of the virus, but also, for the first time, to trace the nucleic acid inside the protein shell. The genome was seen to form a liquid crystal, a highly condensed and ordered state of matter that is still fluid.

"The degree of condensation is remarkable. To illustrate, if the was the size of an exercise ball and the was thick manila rope, there would be almost 70 metres of such rope stuffed inside the ball," Huiskonen says.

The fluidity of the genome may be required to allow expression of the viral genes in the confines of the viral , but it is still an open question how the doesn't get entangled in the process. In a follow-up study the team aims to address this very question.

"The are molecular machines that can be switched on by giving them the right chemical compounds," explains Minna Poranen, university lecturer from the Faculty of Biological and Environmental Sciences of the University of Helsinki.

"When the viruses are carrying out their work, they can be observed at different states. This way we can gain an even better understanding of how these fascinating nanomachines function," adds Huiskonen.

The study is published in journal Nature.

Explore further

A new protein structure that helps viruses with lipid membranes enter cells discovered
More information: Multiple liquid crystalline geometries of highly compacted nucleic acid in a dsRNA virus, Nature (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-1229-9 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-019-1229-9
Journal information: Nature

Provided by University of Helsinki
Citation: Unveiling how the genome has condensed itself inside the virus (2019, May 29) retrieved 29 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-unveiling-genome-condensed-virus.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

RAPD - close proximity of primers

9 hours ago

Can you identify what type of organisms are living in this?

22 hours ago

Why some ways of increasing pulse increase BP and other ways decrease BP?

May 28, 2019

Controlled release methods

May 27, 2019

Telling the difference between a live and dead cell in a sealed tube

May 26, 2019

IVF at age 42-43

May 26, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration