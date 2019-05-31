May 31, 2019

Tree of life brought to scale by Yale scientists

by Jon Atherton, Yale University

Tree of life brought to scale by Yale scientists
Detection of the DNA organelle (nucleoid) in diverse bacterial species, by Sander Govers and William Gray. Credit: Jacobs-Wagner lab

Examples of biological scaling are everywhere. The paw of a mouse is smaller than the human hand. Our own organs and limbs typically scale with our body size as we develop and grow.

Scientists at Yale have shown that this same phenomenon exists at the subcellular level in the smallest bacteria, where the size of the nucleoid—the membrane-less region containing the cell's genes—also scales with the size of a bacterial cell.

Absent a membrane or "envelope" associated with biological scaling in other , scientists have remained unclear about the presence of scaling in bacteria for over a century.

Published today in Cell, researchers at the Yale Microbial Sciences Institute have concluded that this scaling effect occurs across different species of bacteria at the single-cell level, with the nucleoid growing at the same rate as the cell independently of changes in DNA content.

Led by Christine Jacobs-Wagner, William H. Fleming, MD Professor of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, the research shows that the scaling trait was likely present billions of years ago, predating the development of intracellular membrane structures.

Alongside first authors William Gray and Sander Govers, and postdoctoral associate in the Jacobs-Wagner Lab, the work establishes for the first time that biological scaling exists across all three taxonomic domains of life: the Archaea, Eukarya, and now the Bacteria.

The findings identify general organizational principles and biophysical features of bacterial cells, expected to inform looking into the constraints of how a cell is built.

Explore further

Nuclear membrane Lem2 necessary for nuclear scaling
More information: William T. Gray et al. Nucleoid Size Scaling and Intracellular Organization of Translation across Bacteria, Cell (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2019.05.017
Journal information: Cell

Provided by Yale University
Citation: Tree of life brought to scale by Yale scientists (2019, May 31) retrieved 31 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-tree-life-brought-scale-yale.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are Tardigrades so small?

7 hours ago

RAPD - close proximity of primers

May 29, 2019

Can you identify what type of organisms are living in this?

May 28, 2019

Why some ways of increasing pulse increase BP and other ways decrease BP?

May 28, 2019

Controlled release methods

May 27, 2019

Telling the difference between a live and dead cell in a sealed tube

May 26, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration