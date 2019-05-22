May 22, 2019

Subtropical Storm Andrea gone girl

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Worldview application provides the capability to interactively browse over 700 global, full-resolution satellite imagery layers and then download the underlying data. Many of the available imagery layers are updated within three hours of observation, essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks "right now." The storm was dissipating when the Suomi NPP satellite captured this image on May 21, 2019. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

Subtropical Storm Andrea was gone before the storm could even reach Tropical Storm status. The last advisory for this storm was issued at 5:00pm AST/EDT on May 21, 2019.

Andrea went from a to a remnant low in two days. Its location 370 km west southwest of Bermuda meant that no coastal watches or warnings were necessary for this storm. Its are 35 mph and the present movement of the low is east northeast at 8 mph.

The system is expected to dissipate by Wednesday morning.

There are no other storms in the Atlantic basin or Central Pacific basin. There is a disturbance in the East North Pacific basin that has a 50% chance of cyclone formation in the next 5 days.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Subtropical Storm Andrea gone girl (2019, May 22) retrieved 22 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-subtropical-storm-andrea-girl.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
More from Earth Sciences

