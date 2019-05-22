Subtropical Storm Andrea was gone before the storm could even reach Tropical Storm status. The last advisory for this storm was issued at 5:00pm AST/EDT on May 21, 2019.
Andrea went from a subtropical storm to a remnant low in two days. Its location 370 km west southwest of Bermuda meant that no coastal watches or warnings were necessary for this storm. Its maximum sustained winds are 35 mph and the present movement of the low is east northeast at 8 mph.
The system is expected to dissipate by Wednesday morning.
There are no other storms in the Atlantic basin or Central Pacific basin. There is a disturbance in the East North Pacific basin that has a 50% chance of cyclone formation in the next 5 days.
Citation:
Subtropical Storm Andrea gone girl (2019, May 22)
retrieved 22 May 2019
from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-subtropical-storm-andrea-girl.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Subtropical Storm Andrea gone girl
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more