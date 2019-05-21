May 21, 2019

Rhinoceros at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo gives birth to calf

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo says an eastern black rhinoceros named Kapuki has given birth to a calf.

The zoo says Kapuki was pregnant for 15 months before the calf was born Sunday night. Zoo staff members monitored her labor and are watching the rhino and her calf remotely using cameras to give them privacy but are nearby.

The zoo hasn't named the calf or announced its sex, but officials say details will be announced once available. The won't be visible to the public until further notice, but people can follow along on the zoo's and at #RhinoWatch on twitter.

Zoo officials say the calf stood up at just 53 minutes of age.

Explore further

Buffalo Zoo rhino calf from Cincinnati rhino sperm

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Rhinoceros at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo gives birth to calf (2019, May 21) retrieved 21 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-rhinoceros-chicago-lincoln-zoo-birth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question about Passive Smoking

5 hours ago

Ancient Jaw Found in Tibetan Cave Identified as Denisovan by Proteins

21 hours ago

Living gears in the insect Issus Coleoptratus

May 18, 2019

LED lights can damage the retina

May 17, 2019

Synthesis of a re-designed E. coli genome

May 16, 2019

Light intensity at a distance -- UV light to kill bacteria

May 16, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration