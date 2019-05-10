May 10, 2019

Rare Asian black bear spotted in Korean DMZ

While some soldiers have reported seeing bears in the DMZ, it was the first time one had been photographed
While some soldiers have reported seeing bears in the DMZ, it was the first time one had been photographed

A rare Asiatic black bear has been photographed in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas, Seoul's environmental ministry said.

The area around the four-kilometre (2.5-mile) wide strip running across the peninsula bristles with minefields and fortifications.

But while it is the world's last Cold War frontier, the zone itself is known as one of the few areas where nature is untouched by development, and a haven for wildlife.

The bear was photographed by an unmanned research camera in October, Seoul's environment ministry said.

Although there have been some testimonies by soldiers who said they saw Asian black bears inside DMZ, it is the first time that an image of the animal had been captured in the area, it added.

It was a juvenile estimated to be eight or nine months old and weighing about 25-30 kilograms (55-66 pounds), the National Institute of Ecology said, and was presumed to be living in the DMZ with its parents.

The —Latin name Ursus thibetanus—is classed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of endangered species.

More than 5,000 plant and have been identified in the DMZ, including the long-tailed goral wild goat and northern fur seal, according to the South Korean government.

"The latest discovery of the Asiatic black bear once again proves the exceptional ecological value of the DMZ," said environment ministry official Yoo Seung-gwang.

Explore further

Pet bears to be returned to wild in Vietnam

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Rare Asian black bear spotted in Korean DMZ (2019, May 10) retrieved 10 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-rare-asian-black-korean-dmz.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Harmful substances released by burning plastics?

5 hours ago

Bacteriophage treats antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection

12 hours ago

Cathodal vs Anodal Electrical Stimulation

May 06, 2019

Ancient Jaw Found in Tibetan Cave Identified as Denisovan by Proteins

May 05, 2019

CRISPR against cancer in human trial

May 05, 2019

New System Generates Speech from Brain Physiology

May 03, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration