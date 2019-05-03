May 3, 2019

Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia's Humpty Doo

Rangers dubbed the unusual serpent &quot;Monty Python&quot; after finding it on a highway in late March
Rangers dubbed the unusual serpent "Monty Python" after finding it on a highway in late March

A three-eyed snake found slithering down a road in the northern Australian town of Humpty Doo has sparked amusement in a country already accustomed to unusual wildlife.

Rangers dubbed the unusual serpent "Monty Python" after finding it on a highway in late March.

X-rays showed all three of its eyes were functioning and the extra socket likely developed naturally while the snake was an embryo, the Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Commission said in a Facebook post, noting that such deformities were common among reptiles.

Wildlife officers told the Northern Territory News the 40 centimetre (18-inch) carpet was about three months old and died after about a month in captivity.

"It's remarkable it was able to survive so long in the wild with its deformity and he was struggling to feed before he died last week," ranger Ray Chatto told the newspaper on Friday.

But the late Monty Python found a new life on the internet after the Wildlife Commission posted photos of it on their Facebook page this week.

"I tried to come up with a few jokes, but they just got cornea and cornea," wrote one user.

Another thought the joke was elsewhere: "Not even disturbed by the three eyed ... just incredibly amused that there's a place called Humpty Doo."

Explore further

Team in Florida captures huge python using tracking devices

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia's Humpty Doo (2019, May 3) retrieved 3 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-rangers-three-eyed-snake-australia-humpty.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

CRISPR against cancer in human trial

4 minutes ago

Ancient Jaw Found in Tibetan Cave Identified as Denisovan by Proteins

17 hours ago

Possibility of using a UVC LED to disinfect water?

21 hours ago

Researchers discover gene variants that regulate appetite and protect against obesity

May 02, 2019

Harmful substances released by burning plastics?

May 01, 2019

New System Generates Speech from Brain Physiology

Apr 30, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration