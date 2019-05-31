May 31, 2019

Report: Huawei cuts meetings with US, sends US workers home

Report: Huawei cuts meetings with US, sends US workers home
In this photo taken Monday, May 20, 2019, a man stands outside a Huawei store in Beijing. The Financial Times reported Friday, May 31, 2019 that tech giant Huawei has ordered its employees to cancel technical meetings with American contacts and has sent home numerous U.S. employees working at its Chinese headquarters. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The Financial Times reported Friday that tech giant Huawei has ordered its employees to cancel technical meetings with American contacts and has sent home numerous U.S. employees working at its Chinese headquarters.

The moves come amid growing U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology in which Huawei has been a main target.

The newspaper quoted Huawei's chief strategy architect, Dang Wenshuan, as saying that American citizens working in R&D were repatriated two weeks ago, after the Chinese group and 68 affiliates were placed on the U.S. Commerce Department's "Entity List," which effectively bars American firms from selling technology to Huawei without .

The FT said a workshop underway at Huawei at the time was "hastily disbanded, and American delegates were asked to remove their laptops, isolate their networks and leave the Huawei premises."

It quoted Dang as saying that Huawei is also limiting interactions between its employees and American citizens.

Huawei declined to comment on the FT report.

China's commerce ministry announced Friday that it will establish its own list of foreign enterprises, organizations and individuals it deems to be "unreliable entities"—a possible response to the U.S. blacklist.

Entities are "unreliable" if they "fail to comply with market rules, break from the spirit of contracts and block or stop supplying Chinese enterprise for non-commercial reasons, seriously damaging the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises," ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a news briefing.

Gao said the specific measures to be taken against the entities will be announced at a later date.

The purpose of the list is to oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism, as well as safeguard China's national security, he said.

Explore further

Huawei's own OS system may be ready this year: report

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Report: Huawei cuts meetings with US, sends US workers home (2019, May 31) retrieved 31 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-huawei-workers-home.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Holding on to your hat, I mean roof

1 hour ago

Remarkable New Marine Propulsion Systems

22 hours ago

Use of a Water-Cooled Diesel Generator as an Off-Grid CHP System

May 28, 2019

How is the Aging of Electronic Equipment determined?

May 23, 2019

Heat transfer between double window panes

May 23, 2019

Is this an allowed solution? - 2nd order harmonic oscillation

May 19, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration