May 9, 2019

An electric tongue can handle more spicy foods than you can

by Washington State University

An electric tongue can handle more spicy foods than you can
WSU has an electronic tongue (or e-tongue) that is very accurate at telling the difference of spiciness between samples of the same food. Credit: WSU

Thousands of new spicy products hit supermarket shelves every year. Some people crave the heat, some fear the burn. But if you enjoy it, spicy food wears out taste buds quickly.

This can be a problem for people who make and sell .

"At , or low spiciness, it's hard to discriminate between two samples," said Courtney Schlossareck, a recent graduate student in the WSU/UI School of Food Science. "It's also hard to tell a difference between two samples at high concentrations."

Luckily, WSU has an (or e-tongue), which can measure those differences. In a new paper in the Journal of Food Science, Schlossareck and her advisor, Carolyn Ross, found that the e-tongue is very accurate at telling the difference of spiciness between all samples.

That could come in handy for industry, or even the WSU Creamery, which makes Crimson Fire cheese.

"Spicy cheese is really popular," said Schlossareck, who just graduated with a master's degree from WSU this weekend. "So helping cheese-makers dial in the optimum level of spiciness would be even more helpful."

Another problem with testing spicy foods is that people can only test a few samples before their taste buds give out. After a few bites, taste buds can't distinguish differences in taste at all. But the e-tongue can handle as much heat as any scientist can throw at it and maintain accuracy.

An electric tongue can handle more spicy foods than you can
Two of the WSU Creamery's spicy cheeses: Crimson Fire and Ghost Pepper cheese. Credit: WSU

"This would allow testers to narrow a selection down to two or three samples for a human tasting panel if they start from 20 different formulations," Schlossareck said. "That would take days to do with people tasting them."

That's because real people need to wait at least five minutes between samples. And even then, only a few samples can be tested because the spiciness lingers and can throw off results, she said.

So next time you crack open a case of Crimson Fire, give thanks to the testers who suffered. Now the e-tongue can bring more refined options to their .

Explore further

How our sense of taste changes as we age
More information: Courtney Schlossareck et al, Electronic Tongue and Consumer Sensory Evaluation of Spicy Paneer Cheese, Journal of Food Science (2019). DOI: 10.1111/1750-3841.14604
Journal information: Journal of Food Science

Provided by Washington State University
Citation: An electric tongue can handle more spicy foods than you can (2019, May 9) retrieved 9 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-electric-tongue-spicy-foods.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is G-Force?

40 minutes ago

The period of a composite wave

4 hours ago

Relationship between the Volume of a balloon and the time it takes to deflate

4 hours ago

Did bottles of wine truly get recovered from the wreck of the Titanic?

4 hours ago

New Tokamak D Mode Success - Fusion is Almost Here

10 hours ago

How to find the H index of an author using Google Scholar?

10 hours ago

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration