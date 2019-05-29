May 29, 2019

Why do top executives leave companies? It's personal, study finds

by University of Missouri-Columbia

Joel Andrus found that certain “shock” events can significantly increase the likelihood of an executive’s departure from a company. Credit: University of Missouri-Columbia

In a new study, researchers at the University of Missouri have called attention to the importance of several types of disruptive events that contribute to top executives leaving companies.

Termed "," these employment-related events may be threats to a 's reputation (such as lawsuits against the firm) or changes in the relationships an executive has at the (such as CEO succession or departure of other ). In the study, each type of shock significantly increased the likelihood of an executive's departure. For businesses experiencing turmoil, these findings could help them better respond to the needs of their employees and predict when executives are likely to leave.

In contrast to previous research that has focused on CEOs and company wide factors that drive departures, the study sought to identify the impacts of events that affect non-CEO executives on an individual level. While both "shocks" increased the likelihood of a departure, pay level helped determine which individuals were more likely to leave.

"If we want to know why executives leave, voluntarily or involuntarily, we have to understand how people interpret and respond to disruptive events, not just companies," said Joel Andrus, an assistant professor of management in MU's Trulaske College of Business. "This study provides companies with more information about why executives leave, especially after a 'shock' event."

The shocks observed in the study had crucial differences in their impact depending on the executive's level of pay. For higher-paid management, the departure of a fellow executive was less likely to cause a departure, which Andrus attributed to their elevated status among co-workers. In the case of a reputational shock, however, the effect was reversed: higher pay made an unplanned exit more likely.

"Higher-paid executives are perceived as highly skilled and have an easier time finding a new job," Andrus said. "When a company's reputation is damaged, a person might seek to preserve their standing in the job market by finding a position at a new company. For those who are paid less, the prospect of finding employment elsewhere can be more difficult and risky."

The study, "Go your own way: Exploring the causes of individual top turnover," was published in the Strategic Management Journal,

More information: Joel L. Andrus et al. Go your own way: Exploring the causes of top executive turnover, Strategic Management Journal (2019). DOI: 10.1002/smj.3020
Provided by University of Missouri-Columbia
Citation: Why do top executives leave companies? It's personal, study finds (2019, May 29) retrieved 29 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-companies-personal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
