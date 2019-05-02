May 2, 2019

New clues to coastal erosion

by Flinders University

coastal
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New research has uncovered a missing nutrient source in coastal oceans, which could promote better water quality and sand management on popular beaches.

While the release of nutrients buried in the seabed 'feeds' , the latest research at Flinders University has found a new physical mechanism which erodes seabed at depths up to 20 metres, well outside (between 10km and 20km) from the surf zone closer to shore.

This powerful natural process that is energetic enough to erode seabed sediment at up to 20 m, also adds to the nutrients stirred and moved by breaking nearer the beach, according to the new hydrodynamic modelling.

"This new knowledge has significant implications for coastal sediment management practices such as dredging," says Flinders University oceanographer Associate Professor Jochen Kaempf.

The study reveals that major sediment erosion follows from coast-parallel winds in an oceanic situation known as downwelling.

"Such winds trigger a swift coastal current—left-bounded by the coast in the Southern Hemisphere—that is accompanied by a vigorous stirring zone in nearshore waters," Associate Professor Kaempf says.

While this finding explains the high proportion of recycled nutrients in coastal ecosystems, it incidentally also points to a new mechanism of wind-driven sediment drift in coastal oceans that complements the well-known littoral drift in the surf zone.

"Along the Adelaide metropolitan coastline, for example, the wind-driven sediment drift tends to be predominantly southward and opposite to the northward sediment drift in the surf zone," explains Dr. Kaempf.

"On the other hand, high turbidity levels following a erosion event negatively impact the health of seagrass beds, and the sudden nutrient release can also trigger potentially harmful toxic algae blooms," says Dr. Jochen Kaempf, who also is South Australian branch president of the Australian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society.

Dr. Kaempf's latest paper calls for more and the development of reliable ocean forecasting models to study and predict the occurrence of such erosion events.

More information: Jochen Kämpf, Extreme bed shear stress during coastal downwelling, Ocean Dynamics (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s10236-019-01256-4
Provided by Flinders University
Citation: New clues to coastal erosion (2019, May 2) retrieved 2 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-clues-coastal-erosion.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
