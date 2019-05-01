May 1, 2019

Researchers grow cells in 'paper organs'

by American Chemical Society

Long before scientists test new medicines in animals or people, they study the effects of the substances on cells growing in Petri dishes. However, a 2-D layer of cells is a poor substitute for the much more complex 3-D structure of tissues in organs. Now, researchers reporting in the ACS journal Nano Letters have used a 3-D printer to make paper organs, complete with artificial blood vessels, that they can populate with cells.

In the body, tissues with similar functions are grouped together in organs, such as the brain, heart or stomach. Organs also contain supporting cells, including nerves, blood vessels and connective tissues. An organ's 3-D architecture provides biological, structural and mechanical support to cells that influences how they grow and respond to external stimuli, such as medicines. Yu Shrike Zhang and colleagues wanted to see whether they could combine 3-D printing and to make supports for artificial organs that they could then fill with cells. Cellulose, a polysaccharide made by plants, algae and some bacteria, is a low-cost material used to make .

To create a breast tumor model, the researchers 3-D printed petroleum jelly-paraffin ink into a bacterial cellulose hydrogel. Then, they air-dried the hydrogel so that it became porous and paper-like. When they heated the ink, it liquefied and was easy to remove, leaving behind hollow microchannels. The team wet the paper "organ" and added endothelial cells—the cell type that lines —to the microchannels, and added breast cancer to the rest of the structure.

Dried paper organs can be stored for long periods of time and then rehydrated to produce inexpensive tissue models, which could be useful for drug screening and personalized medicine, the researchers say.

Explore further

Edible seaweed can be used to grow blood vessels in the body
More information: Feng Cheng et al. Generation of Cost-Effective Paper-Based Tissue Models through Matrix-Assisted Sacrificial 3D Printing, Nano Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.9b00583
Journal information: Nano Letters

Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Researchers grow cells in 'paper organs' (2019, May 1) retrieved 1 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-cells-paper.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to calculate the thickness of a wall of a dewar?

Apr 27, 2019

Thermodynamics in an ion beam?

Apr 18, 2019

Frozen Olive Oil compared to frozen water

Apr 14, 2019

The usage of a Hydrogen sensor

Apr 06, 2019

High temperature electrical insolator that repels carbon deposits

Mar 22, 2019

Clear chemical or material that will absorb or deflect IR?

Mar 14, 2019

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration