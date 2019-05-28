May 28, 2019

Canadian lawmakers blast Facebook's execs for snub

In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif. Facebook may have to wait a little longer before resolving a U.S. government investigation into the company's mishandling of personal information on its social network. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission is being delayed by political wrangling. The FTC declined comment Friday, May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Canadian lawmakers have voted to serve a summons on Facebook executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg that would compel them to appear before them the next time either visits Canada.

The comes after Zuckerberg and Sandberg failed to appear before the international grand committee on , privacy and democracy, which is being hosted by Canada's parliament this week, despite being called on to testify. The panel of international politicians is examining the role of tech giants in safeguarding privacy and democratic rights.

New Democrat lawmaker Charlie Angus said Tuesday the Facebook executives were showing disrespect to legislators around the world. Conservative lawmaker Bob Zimmer called it "abhorrent."

Zimmer said if they refuse to appear they will be held in contempt. It was unclear what consequences that might have.

