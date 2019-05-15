May 15, 2019

Bristol academic cracks Voynich code, solving century-old mystery of medieval text

by University of Bristol

This shows two women dealing with five children in a bath. The words describe different temperaments: tozosr (buzzing: too noisy), orla la (on the edge: losing patience), tolora (silly/foolish), noror (cloudy: dull/sad), or aus (golden bird: well behaved), oleios (oiled: slippery). These words survive in Catalan [tozos], Portuguese [orla], Portuguese [tolos], Romanian [noros], Catalan [or aus] and Portuguese [oleio]. The words orla la describe the mood of the woman on the left and may well be the root of the French phrase 'oh là là', which has a very similar sentiment. Credit: Voynich manuscript

A University of Bristol academic has succeeded where countless cryptographers, linguistics scholars and computer programs have failed—by cracking the code of the 'world's most mysterious text', the Voynich manuscript.

Although the purpose and meaning of the manuscript had eluded scholars for over a century, it took Research Associate Dr. Gerard Cheshire two weeks, using a combination of lateral thinking and ingenuity, to identify the language and writing system of the famously inscrutable document.

In his peer-reviewed paper, The Language and Writing System of MS408 (Voynich) Explained, published in the journal Romance Studies, Cheshire describes how he successfully deciphered the manuscript's codex and, at the same time, revealed the only known example of proto-Romance language.

"I experienced a series of 'eureka' moments whilst deciphering the code, followed by a sense of disbelief and excitement when I realised the magnitude of the achievement, both in terms of its linguistic importance and the revelations about the origin and content of the manuscript.

"What it reveals is even more amazing than the myths and fantasies it has generated. For example, the manuscript was compiled by Dominican nuns as a source of reference for Maria of Castile, Queen of Aragon, who happens to have been great aunt to Catherine of Aragon.

This shows the word 'palina' which is a rod for measuring the depth of water, sometimes called a stadia rod or ruler. The letter 'p' has been extended. Credit: Voynich manuscript

"It is also no exaggeration to say this work represents one of the most important developments to date in Romance linguistics. The manuscript is written in proto-Romance—ancestral to today's Romance languages including Portuguese, Spanish, French, Italian, Romanian, Catalan and Galician. The language used was ubiquitous in the Mediterranean during the Medieval period, but it was seldom written in official or important documents because Latin was the language of royalty, church and government. As a result, proto-Romance was lost from the record, until now."

Cheshire explains in linguistic terms what makes the manuscript so unusual:

"It uses an extinct language. Its alphabet is a combination of unfamiliar and more familiar symbols. It includes no dedicated punctuation marks, although some letters have symbol variants to indicate punctuation or phonetic accents. All of the letters are in lower case and there are no double consonants. It includes diphthong, triphthongs, quadriphthongs and even quintiphthongs for the abbreviation of phonetic components. It also includes some words and abbreviations in Latin."

Vignette A illustrates the erupting volcano that prompted the rescue mission and the drawing of the map. It rose from the seabed to create a new island given the name Vulcanello, which later became joined to the island of Vulcano following another eruption in 1550. Vignette B depicts the volcano of Ischia, vignette C shows the islet of Castello Aragonese, and vignette D represents the island of Lipari. Each vignette includes a combination of naïvely drawn and somewhat stylized images along with annotations to explain and add detail. The other five vignettes describe further details of the story. Credit: Voynich manuscript

The next step is to use this knowledge to translate the entire manuscript and compile a lexicon, which Cheshire acknowledges will take some time and funding, as it comprises more than 200 pages.

"Now the and writing system have been explained, the pages of the manuscript have been laid open for scholars to explore and reveal, for the first time, its true linguistic and informative content."

More information: Gerard Cheshire, The Language and Writing System of MS408 (Voynich) Explained, Romance Studies (2019). DOI: 10.1080/02639904.2019.1599566
Provided by University of Bristol
Citation: Bristol academic cracks Voynich code, solving century-old mystery of medieval text (2019, May 15) retrieved 16 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-bristol-academic-voynich-code-century-old.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
User comments

ThomasQuinn
May 15, 2019
If true, this is a wonderful step forward in the fields of medieval history and linguistics. But I withhold judgement for now - these kinds of claims have been made before, and considering the speed and the spectacular nature of the claims, I am a little skeptical.
3
Report Block
TomSwirly
May 15, 2019
This article is missing a very important disclaimer: "Numerous other scholars have claimed to have cracked the Voynich Manuscript before, but little of their work has stood the test of scrutiny. It remains to be seen if this latest theory will finally solve this puzzle that has led so many into error in the past."
3
Report Block
Doug_Nightmare
May 15, 2019
Cheshire's Voynich Explained is not a theory, it is a consistent explanatory narrative and very interesting reading. It will be interesting to read 'Explained' side by side with a quality copy of the Manuscript.

Voynich Explaned: Page 36, "So, from De Rosa's manuscript we understand just why manuscript MS408 is so dominated by female issues, activities and adventures and why so few images of men appear. The only males in the citadel were the abbot, celibate monks and young boys, leaving the women and girls sexually and emotionally frustrated, so they amused and distracted themselves whilst they waited and yearned for male attention to return. They must have jumped at the chance of an adventure when the volcano erupted in 1444, as the citadel would have felt like a gilded cage by then."
0
Report Block
TomSwirly
22 hours ago
Cheshire's Voynich Explained is not a theory, it is a consistent explanatory narrative


Does that mean fiction, then?
-1
Report Block
Doug_Nightmare
22 hours ago
There is plenty of historical fact in the narrative. The 1444 'Vulcanello' was a surprise to me. Karl Popper cites surprise as a good sign of truth discovered. E. T. Jaynes advocates maximizing the entropy of one's subjective naive prior rather than requiring work to overcome the lie.
0
Report Block
TomSwirly
21 hours ago
OK, but from the viewpoint, what exactly is a claim that "isn't a theory"? What does that mean? If you're saying it's not a theory, you're either saying it's fiction, or it's so obviously true that no evidence is needed - but the second case is clearly false.
1
Report Block
The Cloud Wizard
20 hours ago
Definitely not a nunnery. No illustrations of Christianity anywhere in the Voynich Manuscript. I've been translating this book for the last year, and it is a bath house of prostitution, drug usage, necromancy, as well as cures for ailments, and I haven't even started typing up the bath pages yet... Here are some completed or being worked on.
https://www.acade...wp_share

https://www.acade...wp_share

https://www.acade...wp_share
-1
Report Block
torbjorn_b_g_larsson
18 hours ago
Pretty boring. He claims a written dead language without any written ancestors or written history. so he can randomly pick similar but younger letter and word matches from all over Europe. Historically these attempts have vanished without a trace, and I browsed not much that it has going for itself.

The "two weeks" effort and the thread "wizard" exemplify how the area is a pseudoscience favorite.
2
Report Block
Morbius
14 hours ago
Apparently the Voynich code has not been deciphered according to medieval scholars in an article just posted on Ars Technica. Break out the popcorn. This is the interesting part.
https://arstechni...hCc-oRGs
0
Report Block
In the know
14 hours ago
I read this. I am amazed how this crap could be published in a respectable journal. An unknown undeciphered language? Why those nuns should write for the Queen of Spain a treaty in a language she could not understand and no one has never heard of?
0
Report Block

