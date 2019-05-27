May 27, 2019 report

Researchers break record for atoms positioned individually in a trap to create defect-free arrays

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Researchers break record for atoms positioned individually in a trap to create defect-free arrays
Credit: D. Ohl de Mello et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. (2019)

A team of researchers at Technische Universität Darmstadt has broken the record for the number of atoms positioned individually in a trap to create a defect-free array. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, the group explains how they built their trap and their plans for making even larger ones.

Scientists working to build a truly useful quantum computer believe that it will be necessary to trap in arrays of to serve as qubits. The prior record number of trapped in such a trap was 72. In this new effort, the researchers have pushed the new record to 111. They claim their method is also scalable and that it should be possible to use it to create arrays holding up to a million or more atoms.

To create their array, the researchers started with a cloud of atoms in a vacuum held in place by a magneto-optical trap. Next, they allowed the atoms in the cloud to cool. When they reached 100 μKelvin, they were moved to a microtrap array they had built using hundreds of laser traps that had been arranged in a square.

The team reports that in its initial stage, each of the traps contained a few atoms—they whittled them down to each holding just one or zero atoms by using a collisional blockade. They followed that by creating an image of the system to allow them to identify which traps held an atom and which were empty. They then placed a in each of the empty traps using optical tweezers. Once all the empty traps had been filled, the team imaged the array once again to make sure that each trap had just a single atom in it. They note that the process of adding a single atom to an empty slot could be used again if any were found empty.

They further report that their process was used to create a 10x10 2D square array of atoms, a 105-atom checkerboard array and one made from two squares connected together that had 111 atoms. They add that they are currently at work building an array that can hold 1000 atoms and claim that the only roadblock to building much larger arrays is cost.

Explore further

Building 3-D atomic structures atom by atom using lasers
More information: Daniel Ohl de Mello et al. Defect-Free Assembly of 2D Clusters of More Than 100 Single-Atom Quantum Systems, Physical Review Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.122.203601

On arXiv: arXiv:1902.00284v4 [quant-ph], arxiv.org/abs/1902.00284.

Journal information: Physical Review Letters , arXiv

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: Researchers break record for atoms positioned individually in a trap to create defect-free arrays (2019, May 27) retrieved 27 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-atoms-positioned-individually-defect-free-arrays.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
124 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

At what wind speed will salt water "boil"?

38 minutes ago

Recent Noteworthy Physics Papers

46 minutes ago

Is entropy subjective?

6 hours ago

How can the string theory be proved

10 hours ago

Wet wheel and conservation of momentum

13 hours ago

My particle simulation version of the Double Slit experiment

18 hours ago

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration