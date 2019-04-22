April 22, 2019

Thousands protest China-backed mega-dam in Myanmar

If the 6,000 megawatt dam were built on the country's famed Ayeyarwaddy River, it would flood an area the size of Singapore, dis
If the 6,000 megawatt dam were built on the country's famed Ayeyarwaddy River, it would flood an area the size of Singapore, displacing tens of thousands

Thousands of people in northern Myanmar took to the streets on Monday to protest against the proposed reinstatement of a Chinese-backed mega-dam they say will cause huge environmental damage and bring little benefit to the country.

The protest came just days ahead of a trip by civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Beijing for a summit on China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Myanmar's former military junta signed a 2009 deal with Beijing to construct the Myitsone dam in Kachin state.

But public anger rose to the surface as the country started to transition towards democracy and the $3.6 billion project was mothballed two years later.

If the 6,000 megawatt dam were built on the country's famed Ayeyarwaddy River, it would flood an area the size of Singapore, displacing tens of thousands.

Now China is increasing pressure on its southern neighbour to revive the controversial project.

On Monday protesters marched through the Kachin town of Waimaw, some 50 kilometres from the proposed site of the dam, brandishing banners reading "No Myitsone Dam" and calling for the river to "flow freely forever".

"Myitsone is our inheritance from our ancestors and we cannot lose it," protester Tang Gun told AFP by phone.

He said more than 4,000 people took part in the march while several thousand more had signed a petition pledging their support for the protest.

Local police said 3,300 protesters had taken part.

The proposed project has stoked widespread public anger and anti-Chinese sentiment across Myanmar.

A World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) 2018 report estimated that some 34 million people in Myanmar live in the Ayeyarwaddy basin, roughly two thirds of the country's population.

An commissioned by the Myanmar government five years ago strongly advised against the dam's construction, saying the move could alter the river flow on a wide scale.

Suu Kyi was also an opponent of the dam before her party swept to power in 2015 elections.

Now many are alarmed she might have flipflopped on the issue after a speech in March when she called on people to think about the dam "from a wider perspective".

Myanmar is a vital piece of China's Belt and Road Initiative, the pet $1 trillion project of President Xi Jinping that includes maritime, rail and road projects in Asia, Africa and Europe.

China says some 37 nations will be represented at the leader level of the April 25-27 summit in Beijing.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Thousands protest China-backed mega-dam in Myanmar (2019, April 22) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-thousands-protest-china-backed-mega-dam-myanmar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Myanmar suspends dam project after rare outcry
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)