April 3, 2019

Strong quake hits Alaska's remote Aleutians

A strong earthquake has struck a remote section of Alaska's western Aleutian Islands, but seismologists say it didn't generate a tsunami.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the 6.5 magnitude quake occurred at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday. It was centered about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of Amchitka, in the Rat Islands.

Seismologist Natalia Rupert says there are no immediate reports the quake was felt.

