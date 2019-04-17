April 17, 2019

Solar car startup Sono to build in Sweden, starting in 2020

Munich-based startup Sono Motors plans to build the first mass produced solar electric vehicle in Sweden, starting next year.

Sono Motors and National Electric Vehicle Sweden announced Wednesday they've signed a deal to manufacture the self-charging Sion at a former Saab plant in Trollhattan.

National Electric Vehicle Sweden, or NEVS, acquired Saab in 2012 and is currently using the site to manufacture components for other vehicles.

Sono said it wants to manufacture 260,000 vehicles in Trollhattan over eight years.

The Sion is covered with that could provide enough electricity each day to drive up to 34 kilometers (21 miles), with a maximum range on a full battery of about 255 kilometers.

Sono says it has taken 9,800 orders and the will sell for 25,500 euros ($28,828).

Explore further

Sono Motors to put its electric car in production mode 2019

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Solar car startup Sono to build in Sweden, starting in 2020 (2019, April 17) retrieved 17 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-solar-car-startup-sono-sweden.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Running multiple studies in COMSOL

9 hours ago

Comsol - spiral inductor

10 hours ago

What Do Smart Phones (Partially) Replace?

Apr 16, 2019

1 mm magnetic shield of pure iron same as 1 cm of mu-metal?

Apr 16, 2019

Safe Work Load of a T Beam

Apr 15, 2019

Energy and first law thermodynamics help

Apr 13, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration