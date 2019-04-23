April 23, 2019

Shallow magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits remote India

by The Associated Press

American seismologists say a magnitude 5.9 earthquake has shaken a remote part of India near the border with China in a region that has experienced huge quakes in the past.

U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Gavin Hayes says the area is sparsely populated so not many casualties or much damage is expected. The USGS says there's a 56% chance that damage will be between 1 and $100 million dollars.

The shallow was 33 kilometers (20 miles) north of Along, India.

Hayes says this area of the Himalayan frontal thrust has had some large quakes in the distant past, making experts more alert to the possibility that a bigger might be next. However, he says most earthquakes are not followed by larger ones.

