April 5, 2019

Science-based guidelines for building a bee-friendly landscape

by American Phytopathological Society

Science-based guidelines for building a bee-friendly landscape
One slide from the Plant Management Network's open access slideshow on building a bee-friendly landscape. Credit: Bernadette M. Mach & Daniel A. Potter, University of Kentucky

Bees are critical members of the ecosystem: 75% of leading food crops have some level of dependency on pollinators. However, native bee populations are struggling because of loss of habitat and food, often caused by urban and suburban development. The good news is that a single tree or shrub can produce thousands of flowers with high-quality pollen and nectar, providing bees with the protein and carbohydrates they need to thrive.

Many resources encourage homeowners and land care managers to create bee-friendly environments, but most of them include lists of recommended plants rarely backed by science. To rectify this, Dr. Daniel Potter surveyed 72 native and non-native woody plant species in 5 sample sites throughout the Ohio Valley region to document which species attract which bees. His findings, which he summarizes in the webcast "Woody Plants for Urban Bee Conservation," include the following:

  • Both native and non- attract diverse communities of bees, and non-native plants can extend the flowering season.
  • Flower form matters. Plants that are horticulturally modified for aesthetic reasons, such as flowers with double petals, don't attract bees.
  • Many of the best bee-magnet are pest free, which is attractive to homeowners.

Potter ends his presentation with a list of the best and recommendations for building a bee-friendly landscape. He suggests planting a variety of trees and shrubs that bloom at different times of the growing season—such as a cornelian cherry dogwood that blooms in the , a bottlebrush buckeye for the summer season, and a seven sons flower tree for the autumn—to provide crucial floral resources through the winter. Other recommendations can be found in the webcast.

This 19-minute webcast is part of a module in the new Pollinators Hub on the Plant Management Network (PMN). The module includes a webcast, summary webcast, podcast, slide set, and study guide. PMN is a cooperative, not-for-profit resource for the applied agricultural and horticultural sciences. Together with more than 80 partners, which include land-grant universities, scientific societies, and agribusinesses, PMN publishes quality, applied, and science-based information for practitioners.

Explore further

Foreign bees monopolize prize resources in biodiversity hotspot
Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: Science-based guidelines for building a bee-friendly landscape (2019, April 5) retrieved 5 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-science-based-guidelines-bee-friendly-landscape.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Protective Hormone may Raise Issues of Treatment vs. Enhancement

7 hours ago

Dinosaur Tomb Raider

Apr 02, 2019

Corals for Climate Change

Apr 02, 2019

Love eggs? Maybe you should consider this

Apr 02, 2019

Gene for allergies and the common cold

Mar 31, 2019

Why A, B or O can donate blood to AB?

Mar 31, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration