April 17, 2019

Some of Samsung's new folding phones are already breaking

by The Associated Press

Some of Samsung's new folding phones are already breaking
In this April 16, 2019, file photo, the Samsung Galaxy Fold phone is seen in its folded position during a media preview event in London. Some of Samsung's new $2,000 folding phones appear to be breaking after just a couple of days. Journalists who received the phones to review before the public launch say the Galaxy Fold screen started flickering and turning black before completely fizzling out. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan, File)

Some of Samsung's new, almost $2,000 folding phones appear to be breaking after just a couple of days.

Journalists who received the phones to review before the public launch said the Galaxy Fold screen started flickering and turning black before completely fizzling out. Two said they removed a thin, from the screens that they thought was supposed to come off, but was meant to stay.

But reporters from The Verge and CNBC said they left that layer on and their screens still broke. A CNBC video shows the left side of the inside screen intermittently flashing, and the right side as unresponsive.

The phone was "completely unusable" after two days, CNBC reporter Todd Haselton wrote .

The long-anticipated folding phone is about the size of a standard smartphone when folded, but can open up to the size of a small tablet. The phone is designed to work whether closed or open; when open, the single screen display is bisected by a crease.

Samsung promises the screen can withstand being opened and closed 200,000 times, or 100 times a day for five years.

The Galaxy Fold goes on sale April 26 in the U.S. for $1,980, making it one of the most expensive phones anywhere—particularly if it isn't as durable as promised.

Some of Samsung's new folding phones are already breaking
In this April 16, 2019, photo, a model holds a Samsung Galaxy Fold smart phone to her face, during a media preview event in London. Some of Samsung's new $2,000 folding phones appear to be breaking after just a couple of days. Journalists who received the phones to review before the public launch say the Galaxy Fold screen started flickering and turning black before completely fizzling out. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan)

Samsung did not immediately comment.

The company had a disastrous rollout of a new in 2016 with the Galaxy Note 7, which Samsung eventually recalled because its batteries were catching on fire.

Some of Samsung's new folding phones are already breaking
The Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone is seen during a media preview event in London, Tuesday April 16, 2019. Samsung is hoping the innovation of smartphones with folding screens reinvigorates the market. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan)

Explore further

New Samsung handset: Innovation hinges on folding screen

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Some of Samsung's new folding phones are already breaking (2019, April 17) retrieved 17 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-samsung.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Trouble Connecting to Default Instance in SQL Server 2017 (Win10)

9 hours ago

Windows 10 advantages

13 hours ago

Transferring Pictures to your Memory Card

Apr 16, 2019

HP15, Win10: Cannot Access Help Bar (See Attached File)

Apr 12, 2019

Installing Ubuntu on a PC

Apr 11, 2019

SmarterEveryDay on Youtube Video Algorithm Hacking

Apr 11, 2019

More from Computing and Technology

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration