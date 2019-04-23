April 23, 2019

Study opens a new route to achieving invisibility without using metamaterials

by Tokyo Institute of Technology

Photonics: The curious case of the disappearing cylinders
(a) Light with a wavelength of 700 nm traveling from bottom to top is distorted when the radius of the cylinder (in the middle) is 175 nm. (b) There is hardly any distortion when the cylinder has a radius of 195 nm. These images correspond to the conditions for invisibility predicted by the theoretical calculation. Credit: Applied Physics Express

A pair of researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) describes a way of making a submicron-sized cylinder disappear without using any specialized coating. Their findings could enable invisibility of natural materials at optical frequency and eventually lead to a simpler way of enhancing optoelectronic devices, including sensing and communication technologies.

Making objects invisible is no longer the stuff of fantasy but a fast-evolving science. 'Invisibility cloaks' using metamaterials—engineered materials that can bend rays of light around an object to make it undetectable—now exist, and are beginning to be used to improve the performance of satellite antennas and sensors. Many of the proposed metamaterials however only work at limited wavelength ranges such as microwave frequencies.

Now, Kotaro Kajikawa and Yusuke Kobayashi of Tokyo Tech's Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering report a way of making a without a cloak for monochromatic illumination at optical frequency—a broader range of wavelengths, including those visible to the human eye.

They firstly explored what happens when a light wave hits an imaginary cylinder with an infinite length. Based on a classical electromagnetic theory called Mie scattering, they visualized the relationship between the light-scattering efficiency of the cylinder and the refractive index. They looked for a region indicating very low scattering efficiency, which they knew would correspond to the cylinder's invisibility.

After identifying a suitable region, they determined that invisibility would occur when the refractive index of the cylinder ranges from 2.7 to 3.8. Some useful natural materials fall within this range, such as silicon (Si), aluminum arsenide (AlAs) and germanium arsenide (GaAs), which are commonly used in semiconductor technology.

Photonics: The curious case of the disappearing cylinders
Animation of computer simulations Credit: Kotaro Kajikawa

Thus, in contrast to the difficult and costly fabrication procedures often associated with exotic metamaterial coatings, the new approach could provide a much simpler way to achieve invisibility.

The researchers used numerical modeling based on the Finite-Difference Time-Domain (FDTD) method to confirm the conditions for achieving invisibility. (See Figure/Animation.) By taking a close look at the magnetic field profiles, they inferred that "the invisibility stems from the cancellation of the dipoles generated in the cylinder."

Although rigorous calculations of scattering efficiency have so far only been possible for cylinders and spheres, Kajikawa notes there are plans to test other structures, but these would require much more computing power.

To verify the current findings in practice, it should be relatively easy to perform experiments using tiny cylinders made of silicon and germanium arsenide. Kajikawa says: "We hope to collaborate with research groups who are now focusing on such nanostructures. Then, the next step would be to design novel optical devices."

Potential optoelectronic applications may include new kinds of detectors and sensors for the medical and aerospace industries.

More information: Yusuke Kobayashi et al, Homogeneous dielectric cylinders invisible at optical frequency, Applied Physics Express (2019). DOI: 10.7567/1882-0786/ab02bb

Provided by Tokyo Institute of Technology

Citation: Study opens a new route to achieving invisibility without using metamaterials (2019, April 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-route-invisibility-metamaterials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists create invisible objects without metamaterial cloaking
74 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

11 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

19 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)