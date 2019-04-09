April 9, 2019

New pathways for sustainable agriculture

by Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg

New pathways for sustainable agriculture
Small-scale agricultural landscapes (left) offer advantages: they promote biological diversity, pollination and natural pest control. Credit: Matthias Tschumi

Hedges, flowering strips and other semi-natural habitats provide food and nesting places for insects and birds in agricultural landscapes. This also has advantages for agriculture: bees, flies, beetles and other animal groups pollinate crops and control pest insects in adjacent fields.

But how much of these habitats are necessary and how should they be arranged to make use of these nature-based ?

This question has been addressed by a new study from the Chair of Animal Ecology and Tropical Biology at the Biocenter of Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Bavaria, Germany. The results are published in the journal Ecology Letters.

Small-scale land use is advantageous

According to the study, biodiversity, pollination, and pest control can be improved in landscapes even with a relatively small amount of non-crop habitat. To reach this effect, these habitats must be arranged to create a small-scale agricultural .

For this study, Dr. Emily A. Martin's team took a closer look at data from ten European countries and 1,515 different agricultural landscapes. This clearly showed that small-scale land use is advantageous: it leads to a greater density of beneficial insects and spiders. And it increases the services provided by ecosystems for agriculture – pollination and natural pest control.

Creating a web of semi-natural habitats

"In order to reduce pests and promote biodiversity, increasing the density of semi-natural elements can be an ideal solution for farms. You don't have to remove much land from cultivation to reach a significant effect," says Dr. Martin.

"The implementation of these findings would be an important step forward in the effort to achieve a sustainable and biodiversity-friendly agriculture," says Professor Ingolf Steffan-Dewenter, head of the Chair of Animal Ecology and Tropical Biology and co-author of the study.

The JMU research team is now focusing on intensified cooperation with agricultural and environmental stakeholders. The scientists want to help implement a landscape management system that benefits everyone – nature and mankind.

The publication involves data from 24 research groups from ten European countries (France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, The Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK).

Explore further

Natural predators protect oilseed rape crops from pollen beetles
More information: Emily A. Martin et al. The interplay of landscape composition and configuration: new pathways to manage functional biodiversity and agroecosystem services across Europe, Ecology Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1111/ele.13265
Journal information: Ecology Letters

Provided by Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg
Citation: New pathways for sustainable agriculture (2019, April 9) retrieved 9 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-pathways-sustainable-agriculture.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are cyanobacteria aerobic or anaerobic?

Apr 08, 2019

Antibody implicated disorders

Apr 07, 2019

Corals for Climate Change

Apr 06, 2019

What is the origin of plasmids?

Apr 06, 2019

What happens with the prothallus after fertilization?

Apr 05, 2019

Protective Hormone may Raise Issues of Treatment vs. Enhancement

Apr 05, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration