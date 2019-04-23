April 23, 2019

Oldest southern sea otter in captivity dies in California

Charlie, the oldest southern sea otter held by any zoo or aquarium, has died in California.

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach says Charlie died Monday at the age of 22.

Male southern sea otters typically only live 10 to 14 years in the wild.

Charlie celebrated his birthday last month by eating colorful seafood cupcakes.

Charlie helped sea otters by taking part in a study on how the animals perceive sound.

The lost another otter in January. Brook, a female, was 21 when she died of .

California's are considered threatened. Hunting in the 18th and 19th centuries nearly wiped them out.

Conservation efforts have brought the population to about 3,000 but otters still face threats such as pollution and habitat loss.

Explore further

Skinned sea otter carcass found on California beach

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Oldest southern sea otter in captivity dies in California (2019, April 23) retrieved 23 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-oldest-southern-sea-otter-captivity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How Anesthesia Works on the Brain

5 hours ago

PMC journals as source? Example on "ozone therapy"

16 hours ago

Facts and latest research about stress when it comes to jobs/work

20 hours ago

CRISPR against cancer in human trial

Apr 21, 2019

Researchers discover gene variants that regulate appetite and protect against obesity

Apr 21, 2019

Is the blood supply distinctive or collateral per organ?

Apr 21, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration