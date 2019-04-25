April 25, 2019

Moon rocks to be studied at University of Tennessee

moon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A professor at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville will help analyze moon rocks collected decades ago and never before opened.

NASA calls the project the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis Program, and it's part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing in 1969.

UT Professor Molly McCanta says NASA kept the samples sealed hoping for better research technology, and that has happened.

McCanta teamed up with researchers at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois and the University of Massachusetts to analyze rocks collected during the Apollo 17 in 1972.

McCanta's research begins next month and runs for three years. The researchers will meet at NASA Johnson Space Center in Texas to determine how best to open the samples and transport them.

Explore further

NASA Goddard teams to study unopened Apollo samples

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Moon rocks to be studied at University of Tennessee (2019, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-moon-university-tennessee.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

12 hours ago

Why are pictures of galaxies so clear?

14 hours ago

What process allows us to 'see' lightyears of distance with the natural eye?

14 hours ago

Our absolute speed in the cosmos

Apr 22, 2019

Black hole image: What are those "lobes"? [M87 10April2019]

Apr 21, 2019

Coronal Rain -- an interesting article

Apr 21, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration