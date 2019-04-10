Germany to mull carbon tax as part of national climate pact
Germany's environment minister says the government will discuss introducing a carbon tax as part of its national plan to curb climate change.
Speaking after the first meeting of a special "climate Cabinet," German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said Wednesday that government ministers would, over the coming months, put forward proposals for cutting greenhouse gases in the areas they oversee.
Germany's transport ministry opposes sector-specific targets, but Schulze insisted "everyone will have to shoulder some of the responsibility."
She also displayed openness to some kind of carbon tax. Other countries have already introduced carbon pricing to discourage the burning of fossil fuels that emit greenhouse gases and stoke global warming.
Schulze said of such carbon taxes that "there are many different models that will also be debated in Cabinet."
Citation:
Germany to mull carbon tax as part of national climate pact (2019, April 10)
retrieved 10 April 2019
from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-germany-mull-carbon-tax-national.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Germany to mull carbon tax as part of national climate pact
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more