April 10, 2019

Germany to mull carbon tax as part of national climate pact

Germany to mull carbon tax as part of national climate pact
Two girls show their posters, reading : 'The snowman is too warm' and 'Coal is not cool' as they attend a students climate strike as part of the Friday's For Future movement in Berlin, Friday, April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Germany's environment minister says the government will discuss introducing a carbon tax as part of its national plan to curb climate change.

Speaking after the first meeting of a special "climate Cabinet," German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said Wednesday that government ministers would, over the coming months, put forward proposals for cutting in the areas they oversee.

Germany's transport ministry opposes sector-specific targets, but Schulze insisted "everyone will have to shoulder some of the responsibility."

She also displayed openness to some kind of . Other countries have already introduced carbon pricing to discourage the burning of fossil fuels that emit greenhouse gases and stoke global warming.

Schulze said of such carbon taxes that "there are many that will also be debated in Cabinet."

  • Germany to mull carbon tax as part of national climate pact
    Young protestors march with a banner reading 'There is no planet B' during a climate strike of school students as part of the Fridays for Future movement in the city center of Duisburg, Friday, April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
  • Germany to mull carbon tax as part of national climate pact
    Activists of the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) set up led-lights in front of the illuminated Brandenburg Gate to mark Earth Hour, in Berlin, Saturday, March 30, 2019. The global event Earth Hour is the symbolic switching off of the lights for one hour to help minimalize fossil fuel consumption as well as mitigate the effects of climate change. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Explore further

German environment minister backs contentious carbon pricing

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Germany to mull carbon tax as part of national climate pact (2019, April 10) retrieved 10 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-germany-mull-carbon-tax-national.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the angle of the magnetic field affect sunlight?

Apr 04, 2019

Surface Rayleigh waves generation

Mar 24, 2019

Genesis of the Recent Bomb Cyclone

Mar 20, 2019

Solar proton events - effects

Mar 17, 2019

Atmospheric pressure -- Record low in Kansas?

Mar 17, 2019

Historic temperature data in New York/Greenwich on small and large time scales

Mar 11, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration