April 17, 2019

European car sales stay in reverse

Car sales decreased in all major European Union markets in March
European car sales fell 3.9 percent in March compared to the same month last year, marking the seventh-straight monthly drop, an industry body said Wednesday.

"Demand decreased in all major EU markets," the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said, with the biggest falls in Italy, down 9.6 percent, Spain 4.3 percent, Britain 3.4 percent and France 2.3 percent.

Germany's Volkswagen Group, which is still trying to move past the "dieselgate" emissions scandal, saw sales decrease 1.1 percent but it remained Europe's top carmaker.

French carmaker PSA (Peugeot, Citroen and Opel), the second ranked by , saw sales dip 1.4 percent in March compared to 2018.

By volume, in March fell to 1.72 million from 1.79 million a year earlier.

For the three months to March, auto sales were down 3.3 percent compared with first quarter 2018.

The association had warned in February—when total sales fell 1.0 percent—that manufacturers could expect the car to remain "stable at best" in 2019, forecasting growth of "less than one percent".

European car sales begin 2019 in reverse
