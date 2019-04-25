April 25, 2019

Comcast sheds cable customers but adds internet subscribers

Comcast sheds cable customers but adds internet subscribers
This Jan. 24, 2019, file photo shows a Comcast truck in Pittsburgh. Comcast Corp. reports earns on Thursday, April 25. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Comcast kept shedding cable customers and adding home internet customers in its most recent quarter.

Traditional TV providers are losing customers at an increasing rate while streaming companies pop up seemingly every few weeks . To deal with that industry shift online from cable, Comcast has focused on growing its broadband business while integrating streaming apps into its cable box. It is also launching its own NBCUniversal streaming service in 2020.

It's a crowded market. Disney , Apple and AT&T are also launching new streaming services as turn away from the traditional cable bundle.

In the January-March quarter, Comcast added 375,000 internet customers and lost 121,000 video customers.

NBCUniversal's dropped 12.5% to $8.31 billion. Last year, the entertainment division got a big boost from the live sports extravaganzas of the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, both aired on NBC. Those live sports events pull in more viewers than usual and get more money from advertisers. Within NBCUniversal, a bright spot was movies, where revenue rose 7%.

The company's new Sky division in Europe, which it bought last year, posted a 5% revenue decline, to $4.8 billion. Comcast says revenue rose 1.9% if currency changes are taken into account.

Overall, Comcast's net income rose 14% to $3.48 billion, or 76 cents. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 68 cents per share.

Revenue rose 18% to $26.86 billion. Analysts expected $27.21 billion.

Explore further

Comcast loses cable users, but internet subscribers surge

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Comcast sheds cable customers but adds internet subscribers (2019, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-comcast-cable-customers-internet-subscribers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How is mass flow rate a force?

Apr 24, 2019

Do petroleum engineers struggle with ethical dilemmas?

Apr 23, 2019

What's happening to Boeing's production?

Apr 23, 2019

Relationship between speed and flow

Apr 22, 2019

Running multiple studies in COMSOL

Apr 17, 2019

Comsol - spiral inductor

Apr 17, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration