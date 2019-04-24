April 24, 2019

British PM approves Huawei role in 5G network: report

Last month, Britain identified &quot;significant technological issues&quot; in Huawei's engineering processes that pose &quot;ne
Last month, Britain identified "significant technological issues" in Huawei's engineering processes that pose "new risks" for the nation's telecommunications

British Prime Minister Theresa May has given the go-ahead for China's Huawei to help build a 5G network, shrugging off security warnings from senior ministers and Washington, the Daily Telegraph reported Wednesday.

The country's National Security Council, which is chaired by May, agreed Tuesday to allow the Chinese technology giant limited access to build "noncore" infrastructure such as antennas, the report said.

The decision was made despite concerns raised over May's approach by Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt.

Downing Street declined to comment on the newspaper report.

The United States has banned Huawei's 5G technology from its territory and has urged allies in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence sharing collective—which also includes Australia, Britain, Canada and New Zealand—to follow suit.

Huawei is the leading manufacturer of equipment for next-generation 5G with almost instantaneous data transfer that will become the nervous system of Europe's economy, in strategic sectors like energy, transport, banking and health care.

However, the technology titan faces pushback in some Western markets over fears Beijing could spy on communications and gain access to critical infrastructure.

Last month, Britain identified "significant technological issues" in Huawei's engineering processes that pose "new risks" for the nation's telecommunications, according to a government report.

Explore further

UK identifies fresh Huawei risks to telecom networks

© 2019 AFP

Citation: British PM approves Huawei role in 5G network: report (2019, April 24) retrieved 24 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-british-pm-huawei-role-5g.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do petroleum engineers struggle with ethical dilemmas?

14 hours ago

What's happening to Boeing's production?

21 hours ago

Relationship between speed and flow

Apr 22, 2019

How is mass flow rate a force?

Apr 20, 2019

Running multiple studies in COMSOL

Apr 17, 2019

Comsol - spiral inductor

Apr 17, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration