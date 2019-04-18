April 18, 2019

Americans' energy use surges despite climate change concern

by Ellen Knickmeyer

Americans' energy use surges despite climate change concern
In this Wednesday Jan. 30, 2019, file photo smoke rises from the chimneys of homes in St. Paul, Minn. Americans burned a record amount of energy in 2018, with a 10% jump in consumption from booming natural gas helping to lead the way, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says. Overall consumption of all kinds of fuels rose 4% year on year, the largest such increase in eight years, a report this week from the agency said. Fossil fuels in all accounted for 80% of Americans' energy use. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP, File)

Americans burned a record amount of energy in 2018, with a 10% jump in consumption from booming natural gas helping to lead the way, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says.

Overall consumption of all kinds of fuels rose 4% year on year, the largest such increase in eight years, a report this week from the agency said. Fossil fuels in all accounted for 80% of Americans' energy use.

That's despite increasingly urgent warnings from scientists that humans are running out of time to stave off the harshest effects of climate change by cutting harmful emissions from consuming coal, oil and natural gas.

A 2018 National Climate Assessment involving scientists from 13 and outside experts warned that climate change already "presents growing challenges to human health and quality of life, the economy, and the that support us."

Last month was the second hottest March globally on record with an of 56.8 (13.8 degrees Celsius), nearly 2 degrees warmer than the 20th century average, behind only March 2016, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Alaska had its warmest March by far, nearly 16 degrees above normal and 3.7 degrees warmer than the previous record set in 1965.

This week's report says the 2018 weather led Americans to turn on their furnaces and air conditioners more often last year. With the U.S. shale oil and gas boom helping make natural gas increasingly affordable, and with more power plants running on natural gas, natural gas consumption by the national electrical grid rose 15% from 2017, the energy information agency said.

Renewable energy consumption also hit a record high, led by a 22% jump in the use of solar power, the agency said.

However, coal consumption fell for a fifth straight year nationally, flailing in market competition against and renewables despite pledges from candidate and then president Donald Trump to bring back the coal industry and coal jobs.

The Trump administration has played down any peril from climate change—Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler said last month that "most of the threats from are 50 to 75 years out."

Trump and his government have encouraged increased oil, gas and coal development in the country overall, saying they want the U.S. to be independent and globally dominant in energy production.

Explore further

2018 spike in energy demand spells climate trouble: IEA

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Americans' energy use surges despite climate change concern (2019, April 18) retrieved 18 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-americans-energy-surges-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New Deccan Trap turns out to be downed power line

Apr 17, 2019

Does the angle of the magnetic field affect sunlight?

Apr 04, 2019

Surface Rayleigh waves generation

Mar 24, 2019

Genesis of the Recent Bomb Cyclone

Mar 20, 2019

Solar proton events - effects

Mar 17, 2019

Atmospheric pressure -- Record low in Kansas?

Mar 17, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration