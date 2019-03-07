Warren says tech giants have 'too much power,' need breakup

March 8, 2019 by Elana Schor
Warren says tech giants have 'too much power,' need breakup
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to local residents during an organizing event, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday rolled out a proposal to break up the biggest U.S. technology companies, saying they have too much control over the economy and Americans' lives.

In her pitch to rein in the influence of tech giants, the Massachusetts senator envisions legislation targeting companies with annual worldwide revenue of $25 billion or more, limiting their ability to expand and forcing parts of Google and Amazon's current business structure to operate as separate entities.

As president, Warren said she would pick regulators who would seek to break up what she called "anti-competitive mergers" such as Facebook's recent purchase of Instagram and Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods.

She made the pitch before a town hall appearance later in the day in the New York City neighborhood where Amazon recently scrapped plans to open a new headquarters.

It's Warren's latest effort to shape the policy agenda for the rest of the Democratic presidential primary, coming after earlier announcements of a "wealth tax" plan on households with high net worth and a universal child care proposal.

Her tech agenda, coming at a time of rising public concern about the growing power of the dominant players, could force the rest of her rivals for the 2020 nomination to follow her lead.

"Today's big tech companies have too much power—too much power over our economy, our society, and our democracy," Warren said in a statement. "They've bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else."

It remains to be seen whether Warren will introduce legislation in the current Congress aligning with the first element of her plan. A spokeswoman, Kristen Orthman, said a bill introduction was not imminent.

Warren's latest policy proposal promised to be a central element of her New York appearance as well as her scheduled visit Saturday to the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas.

One of her 2020 rivals, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, has faced criticism for his past closeness to the tech industry. A Booker spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment on Booker's view of Warren's new proposal.

Explore further: Many shades of meaning behind 'Medicare-for-all'

Related Stories

Key Democrats line up behind Sanders health care bill

September 14, 2017

Former US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on Wednesday introduced a revolutionary plan for government-sponsored health care, a proposal that has gained traction among rising-star Democrats.

Recommended for you

Hubble's dazzling display of two colliding galaxies

March 8, 2019

Located in the constellation of Hercules, about 230 million light-years away, NGC 6052 is a pair of colliding galaxies. They were first discovered in 1784 by William Herschel and were originally classified as a single irregular ...

Investigating the motility of swimming Euglena

March 8, 2019

Some species of Euglenids, a diversified family of aquatic unicellular organisms, can perform large-amplitude, elegantly coordinated body deformations. Although this behavior has been known for centuries, its function is ...

LRO sheds light on lunar water movement

March 8, 2019

Scientists, using an instrument aboard NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), have observed water molecules moving around the dayside of the Moon.

Listening to quantum radio

March 8, 2019

Researchers at Delft University of Technology have created a quantum circuit to listen to the weakest radio signal allowed by quantum mechanics. This new quantum circuit opens the door to possible future applications in areas ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.