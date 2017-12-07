Virtual cleanroom could increase safety, minimize risks, reduce education costs for pharmaceutical professionals

March 20, 2019 by Chris Adam, Purdue University
Virtual cleanroom could increase safety, minimize risks, reduce education costs for pharmaceutical professionals
Penguin Innovations, a Purdue University-affiliated startup, created a virtual interactive cleanroom to teach future pharmacists and technicians how to properly prepare and handle medications and other products found in pharmacies. Credit: Purdue University

A deadly meningitis outbreak linked to a Massachusetts pharmaceutical lab has drawn new interest to the way drugs are made in the United States and the training for those who work in pharmacies.

Now, a Purdue University-affiliated startup has come up with an interactive and virtual way to teach future pharmacists and technicians how to properly prepare and handle medications and other products found in pharmacies.

Penguin Innovations, founded by Steve Abel, a professor of pharmacy practice in Purdue's College of Pharmacy and Purdue's associate provost for engagement, created a virtual interactive cleanroom (VIC). Those sterile rooms, where medications are prepared, are common in hospitals and pharmaceutical labs.

"The more you practice, the better you become," Abel said. "Our virtual cleanroom environment provides a space to accelerate learning while overcoming the barriers of cost and ."

Abel said colleges and pharmacy technician training programs could save up to $18,000 per student in drug and supply costs from preparing just one dose of the available products in the VIC. The virtual room has about 70 of the most commonly prescribed drug products, along with their actual product labeling, including adult, pediatric and hazardous products.

Virtual cleanroom could increase safety, minimize risks, reduce education costs for pharmaceutical professionals
The virtual cleanroom has about 70 of the most commonly prescribed drug products, along with their actual product labeling, including adult, pediatric and hazardous products. Credit: Purdue University

The virtual interactive cleanroom is divided into two environments: the standard cleanroom and a special room for hazardous products. The on-demand instructional format provides direct real-time feedback and testing capabilities. It offers training consistent with accreditation standards for pharmacy technician and pharmacist education and programs.

"At Purdue we are all about taking our knowledge and resources out into the world to improve the quality of life for people near and far," Abel said. "This is an extraordinary example of Purdue taking our expertise in and turning it into a useful tool to save lives through better medication preparation."

Abel worked with undergraduate and graduate students in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute to create the virtual .

Explore further: ASHP launches pharmacy technician forum

Related Stories

ASHP launches pharmacy technician forum

December 7, 2017

(HealthDay)—A pharmacy technician forum, which aims to provide a voice for practicing technicians and improve engagement in the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), has been created by the ASHP Board of ...

Indianapolis pharmacy recalls compounded drugs

April 23, 2013

(AP)—A pharmacy that makes specialty medications is recalling nearly 100 compounded drugs after federal regulators found potential safety problems during an inspection.

Recommended for you

Fish-inspired material changes color using nanocolumns

March 20, 2019

Inspired by the flashing colors of the neon tetra fish, researchers have developed a technique for changing the color of a material by manipulating the orientation of nanostructured columns in the material.

Researchers shed new light on the origins of modern humans

March 20, 2019

Researchers from the University of Huddersfield, with colleagues from the University of Cambridge and the University of Minho in Braga, have been using a genetic approach to tackle one of the most intractable questions of ...

One transistor for all purposes

March 20, 2019

In mobiles, fridges, planes – transistors are everywhere. But they often operate only within a restricted current range. LMU physicists have now developed an organic transistor that functions perfectly under both low and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.