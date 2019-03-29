March 29, 2019

Vietnam seizes 9 tonnes of suspected ivory from Congo

Vietnamese customs officials inspect a huge haul of suspected ivory seized from a timber shipment from the Republic of Congo
Vietnamese customs officials inspect a huge haul of suspected ivory seized from a timber shipment from the Republic of Congo

Vietnam has seized more than nine tonnes of suspected ivory in a timber shipment from the Republic of Congo, customs officials said Friday, in one of the country's largest illegal wildlife hauls in years.

Though it is illegal to buy and sell ivory in communist Vietnam, lax law enforcement has allowed the illicit trade to flourish on the .

The government has vowed to crack down on in the face of mounting international pressure and authorities said the latest bust in central Danang city was the biggest in years.

"A huge 9.1-tonne (20,000-pound) package of goods suspected to be ivory hidden inside timber logs was found and confiscated," according to Hai Quan news site, the official mouthpiece of Vietnam Customs.

The ivory-stuffed timber logs were discovered Tuesday at Danang's main port on a ship from the Republic of Congo in central Africa, it added.

A customs official told AFP "authorities are still inspecting before making a final conclusion" about the substance.

Images on showed piles of alleged tusks being weighed by officers in a warehouse after the seizure.

Ivory is used for jewellery, decorative housewares and traditional medicine in Vietnam, which is also a popular transit hub for illegal wildlife destined for elsewhere in Asia, mainly China.

The government has struggled to crack down on the as sales have moved online from traditional marketplaces.

Britain's Prince William was in Vietnam in 2016 to host a wildlife conference where he delivered an urgent plea to end trafficking to save critically endangered species.

Explore further

Vietnam seizes third illegal ivory shipment in a month

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Vietnam seizes 9 tonnes of suspected ivory from Congo (2019, March 29) retrieved 29 March 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-vietnam-seizes-tonnes-ivory-congo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do you read two files in the same program in C ?

1 hour ago

Slope Problem

1 hour ago

Magnetic saturation and ferrite magnets

1 hour ago

Biot Savart Law with Different Magnetic Permeabilities

1 hour ago

What is the value in visiting the moon again

1 hour ago

Where to start in self studying physics?

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration