March 8, 2019

Video: Small angle neutron scattering

by CORDIS

neutron
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

SINE2020 and the Institute Laue-Langevin in Grenoble, France have collaborated to produce a motion design video highlighting how small angle neutron scattering (SANS) can be used to track the description, distribution, and evolution of microstructures.

It also describes some of the applications that SANS can be used for.

Credit: SINE2020, Institute Laue-Langevin

Provided by CORDIS

Citation: Video: Small angle neutron scattering (2019, March 8) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-video-small-angle-neutron.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

