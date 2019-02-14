Video: Satellites and the modern economy

Satellites bring immense benefits to everyone on Earth. From monitoring our changing planet and increasingly severe natural disasters, to providing resilient telecom networks and delivering services such as precise navigation that help economies grow and humans in need, satellites are the 'eyes and ears' in space that help us to help ourselves.

Increasing opportunities in our fast-changing, interconnected world contrast with threats from climate change and an unpredictable environment, and cutting-edge space-based applications are part of the solution.

Now is the time for decisions.

Credit: European Space Agency

