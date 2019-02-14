Video: Satellites and the modern economy

March 6, 2019, European Space Agency

Satellites bring immense benefits to everyone on Earth. From monitoring our changing planet and increasingly severe natural disasters, to providing resilient telecom networks and delivering services such as precise navigation that help economies grow and humans in need, satellites are the 'eyes and ears' in space that help us to help ourselves.

Increasing opportunities in our fast-changing, interconnected world contrast with threats from and an , and cutting-edge space-based applications are part of the solution.

Now is the time for decisions.

Credit: European Space Agency

Explore further: Image: Visualization of orbital space debris

Related Stories

Image: Visualization of orbital space debris

February 14, 2019

This Valentine's Day, look to the skies at night and you'll see stars twinkling, a glistening Moon and perhaps even an orbiting science lab passing by, the International Space Station.

Space weather 'piggyback'

December 6, 2018

The first ESA-funded space weather monitoring instrument was launched on 4 December 2018, hitching a ride on South Korea's new geostationary satellite, GEO-KOMPSAT-2A – the Geostationary Korea Multi-Purpose Satellite-2A.

Image: From Earth with love

February 13, 2019

"Valentine's Day has struck again," tweeted ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet when he posted this image of a heart-shaped lake in Mongolia. Thomas took this image from the International Space Station during his Proxima mission ...

Quantifying the effects of climate change

June 6, 2017

Last year was the hottest on record, Arctic sea ice is on the decline and sea levels continue to rise. In this context, satellites are providing us with an unbiased view of how our climate is changing and the effects it is ...

Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

November 16, 2018

It may not be your actual Superman, but participants to ESA's ɸ-week are certainly embracing some 'superhero' ideas for the future of Earth observation, including high-flying platforms – something between a satellite and ...

ESA rocks space weather

November 7, 2018

This week, to coincide with the fifteenth annual European Space Weather Week, ESA is celebrating the dynamic phenomenon of space weather.

Recommended for you

More evidence of sound waves carrying mass

March 6, 2019

A trio of researchers at Columbia University has found more evidence showing that sound waves carry mass. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, Angelo Esposito, Rafael Krichevsky and Alberto Nicolis ...

Biopsy frozen in seconds in the operating room

March 6, 2019

For rapid freezing of a biopsy sample taken from a patient, the standard procedure uses liquid nitrogen. However, this is not allowed inside the operating room. The consequence is a laborious procedure causing unnecessary ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.