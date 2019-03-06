Shifting away from coal is key to cutting greenhouse gas emissions, study finds

March 7, 2019 by John Kirkland, Portland State University
wind energy
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The United States could fulfill its greenhouse gas emission pledge under the Paris Climate Agreement by virtually eliminating coal as an energy source by 2024, according to new research from Portland State University.

Although the Trump Administration announced in 2017 that United States would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, the U.S. cannot officially pull out until 2020.

The research—co-authored by PSU Ph.D. graduate student John Anasis and faculty from PSU's departments of physics, economics and systems science—will be published in the March issue of the journal Applied Energy. It examines the shifts that would need to take place for both the U.S. and China to reach the Paris Agreement's goals. Together, the two countries produce roughly 40 percent of global emissions.

The researchers said eliminating coal as an energy source was the most significant step for the U.S. to meet its emissions target. As a result, the U.S. would need shift to an energy portfolio based on , efficiency, wind, and biofuels, with oil used predominately for transportation fuel.

In the best of all worlds, also would be part of the mix. The authors state that 12 new nuclear power plants would have to be built by 2025 to cost efficiently make up for the loss of coal, but that the goals could be reached without them at only a slightly higher cost.

"Given the concerns and controversy surrounding nuclear power, this is significant," said PSU Economics Professor Randall Bluffstone, one of the co-authors.

Anasis, the paper's lead author, said the research also showed that a strong push towards energy efficiency and the adoption of electric vehicles would be among the most cost-effective strategies for meeting the emissions targets under the Paris accord.

The authors say many of the energy resource shifts described in the paper are well underway.

"The declining costs of both natural gas and renewables is already displacing significant amounts of coal-fired generation," Bluffstone said.

The Paris accord, dealing with mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, is an agreement adopted in 2015 as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. To date, 195 countries have signed on to the agreement.

Explore further: Energy-related carbon emissions rose in US in 2018: study

More information: John G. Anasis et al. Optimal energy resource mix for the US and China to meet emissions pledges, Applied Energy (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.apenergy.2019.01.072

Related Stories

Australia streaks ahead to be renewables world champion

February 8, 2019

Research from the Australian National University (ANU) has found that Australia is installing renewable power per person each year faster than any other country, helping it to meet its entire Paris Agreement emissions reduction ...

Recommended for you

How viruses outsmart their host cells

March 7, 2019

Viruses depend on host cells for replication, but how does a virus induce its host to transcribe its own genetic information alongside that of the virus, thus producing daughter viruses? For decades, researchers have been ...

It's raining on the Greenland ice—in the winter

March 7, 2019

Rainy weather is becoming increasingly common over parts of the Greenland ice sheet, triggering sudden melting events that are eating at the ice and priming the surface for more widespread future melting, says a new study. ...

Embryos' signals take multiple paths

March 7, 2019

Rice University scientists have found significant differences between the methods signaling pathways use to prompt cells to differentiate – that is, whether to become organs, bone, blood vessels, nerves or skin.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.