Orangutan recovers after shot with 74 airgun pellets in Indonesia

March 16, 2019
The 30-year-old female orangutan was found severely wounded in Aceh province last Sunday after officials received a tipoff from
The 30-year-old female orangutan was found severely wounded in Aceh province last Sunday after officials received a tipoff from villagers

An orangutan is slowly recovering after being shot with 74 airgun pellets in Indonesian, an official said Saturday.

The 30-year-old female was found severely wounded in Aceh province last Sunday after officials received a tipoff from villagers.

She was found in with her one-month baby under a jackfruit tree on a plantation owned by a villager.

"The orangutans came to a villager's plantation and they were considered as threats by the owner who then attempted to expel the ," said Sapto Aji Prabowo, chief of Aceh Conservation Agency.

Officials immediately rescued the animals but the baby died from malnutrition.

Almost a week later, officials say the ape, who's been given the name Hope, is slowly recovering.

"Hope is getting better, she's starting to... eat," Sapto Aji Prabowo told AFP.

Orangutans are critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with only about 100,000 worldwide.

Plantation workers and villagers are sometimes known to attack what they consider a pest, while poachers capture the animals to sell as pets.

"We will investigate whether this was just an incident or (if) a mafia has been involved," said Jefrizal, the law enforcement head of Aceh Conservation Agency, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

A X-ray shows some of the dozens of air pellets fired into the orangutan
A X-ray shows some of the dozens of air pellets fired into the orangutan

A string of fatal attacks on the apes have been blamed on and hunters.

Last year, four Indonesian men were arrested over the killing of an shot some 130 times with an air rifle.

Explore further: Indonesian 'house pet' orangutans rescued by activists

Related Stories

Group: Orangutan orphans a sign of habitat destruction

October 16, 2017

The discovery last week of two orphaned baby orangutans on Borneo is further evidence that deforestation and illegal hunting are threatening survival of the great apes, an Indonesian conservation group said Monday.

Recommended for you

Dormant viruses activate during spaceflight

March 15, 2019

Herpes viruses reactivate in more than half of crew aboard Space Shuttle and International Space Station missions, according to NASA research published in Frontiers in Microbiology. While only a small proportion develop symptoms, ...

New 3-D map will help solve long-standing cosmic mysteries

March 15, 2019

A new study led by ANU has created a 3D map of the magnetic field in a small wedge of the Milky Way galaxy, paving the way for future discoveries that will improve our understanding of the origin and evolution of the Universe.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.