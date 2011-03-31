How nerve cells control misfolded proteins

March 27, 2019, Ruhr-Universitaet-Bochum
How nerve cells control misfolded proteins
Dr. Verian Bader and Ana Sánchez Vicente are members of the research team headed by Professor Konstanze Winklhofer (in the background) which has revealed a new role of the protein complex Lubac. Credit: RUB, Marquard

Researchers have identified a protein complex that marks misfolded proteins, stops them from interacting with other proteins in the cell, and directs them toward disposal. In collaboration with the neurology department at the Ruhr-Ubiversität's St. Josef-Hospital and colleagues at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry in Martinsried, an interdisciplinary team led by Professor Konstanze Winklhofer at Ruhr-Universität Bochum has identified the so-called linear ubiquitin chain assembly complex (LUBAC) as a crucial player in controlling misfolded proteins in cells.

The group is hoping to find a new therapeutic approach to treat such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's or Huntington's chorea, all of which are associated with misfolded proteins. The team has published its report in the EMBO Journal.

New function of protein complex

Earlier studies have revealed that the LUBAC regulates signaling pathways of the innate immune response that are mediated by the transcription factor NF-kB. For example, LUBAC can be recruited to trigger immune responses by binding to bacteria in the cells and activating NF-kB.

"Our study revealed that the LUBAC system has a previously unknown function," says Konstanze Winklhofer. "It appears that LUBAC recognises misfolded proteins as dangerous and marks them with linear ubiquitin chains, thus rendering them harmless to nerve cells." Unlike its response to bacteria, this function of LUBAC is independent of the transcription factor NF-kB.

Aggregates of misfolded proteins are toxic to cells, because they interfere with various processes. For example, they expose an interactive surface thereby sequestering and inactivating other proteins that are essential for the cell. This process disrupts the function of nerve and can cause cell death.

Preventing protein interactions

The research team has now decoded the mechanism described above using the huntingtin protein, the misfolding of which causes Huntington's disease. By attaching linear ubiquitin chains to aggregated huntingtin, the aggregates are shielded from unwanted interactions in the cell and can be degraded more easily. In Huntington's patients, the LUBAC system is impaired, as the team demonstrated.

These insights were gained by combining cell biology and biochemistry methods and using high-resolution microscopy (Structured Illumination Super-Resolution Microscopy).

Mechanism works for various proteins

The protective effect of LUBAC is not limited to huntingtin aggregates. The researchers also detected linear ubiquitin chains attached to protein aggregates that play a role in other neurodegenerative disorders, for example in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

"The attachment of linear ubiquitin chains is a highly specific process, as there is only one – namely a LUBAC-component – that can mediate it," explains Konstanze Winklhofer. "Based on these insights, strategies for new therapeutic approaches could be developed."

In future studies, the team intends to identify that affect linear ubiquitination and to test if they have any positive effects on neurodegeneration. "But there is still a long way ahead until a drug can be developed," concludes Konstanze Winklhofer.

Explore further: A new signaling pathway of the immune system is elucidated

More information: Eva M van Well et al. A protein quality control pathway regulated by linear ubiquitination, The EMBO Journal (2019). DOI: 10.15252/embj.2018100730

Related Stories

A new signaling pathway of the immune system is elucidated

March 31, 2011

A new signaling pathway, which is important for the regulation of the immune response and inflammation, was discovered by an international team of scientists led by prof Ivan Dikic from the Goethe University, Frankfurt, Germany. ...

New quality control revealed in immune T cell development

November 18, 2016

The research into T cell development within an organ called the thymus revealed for the first time that a protein complex called LUBAC enables 'quality control' of the cells before they are released into the bloodstream.

Recommended for you

BridgIT, a new tool for orphan and novel enzyme reactions

March 27, 2019

Effective protein engineering can give us control over the generated products inside a cell. However, for many of the biochemical reactions responsible for these products, we don't we don't know the specific protein or enzyme-producing ...

Bacteria could be a future source of electricity

March 27, 2019

In recent years, researchers have tried to capture the electrical current that bacteria generate through metabolism. So far, however, the transfer of current from the bacteria to a receiving electrode has been highly inefficient. ...

Male crickets use female scent to rate fertility prospects

March 27, 2019

A new study by researchers at The University of Western Australia has found that male insects are able to use female scent to assess not only how many eggs she will produce but also the egg-laying potential of their daughters.

GRAVITY instrument breaks new ground in exoplanet imaging

March 27, 2019

The GRAVITY instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) has made the first direct observation of an exoplanet using optical interferometry. This method revealed a complex exoplanetary atmosphere with clouds ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.