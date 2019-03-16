Nature hits rewind: Research predicts what makes evolution go backwards

March 19, 2019, McMaster University
Nature hits rewind
David Fisher in the field in Canada's Yukon. Credit: McMaster University

The study of evolution is revealing new complexities, showing how the traits most beneficial to the fitness of individual plants and animals are not always the ones we see in nature.

Instead, new research by McMaster behavioural scientists shows that in certain cases works in the opposite direction, reversing individual improvements to benefit related members of the same group.

The research appears in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology, where lead author David Fisher shows that the increased evolution of selfless traits—such as sharing food and keeping watch for one another—is mathematically equivalent to the decreased evolution of individually beneficial traits.

"They're two sides of the same coin," Fisher explains. "On one side, traits evolve that benefit your kin, but don't benefit you, because you're helping your siblings or cousins. On the other side, traits that benefit you but cost your neighbours don't evolve, because you're causing damage to related individuals."

The work is part of the ongoing effort to understand the paradox of altruistic behaviour in the wild, explains Fisher, a research fellow in McMaster's Department of Psychology, Neuroscience and Behaviour.

Fisher goes on to show that another way evolution can go backwards is through the evolution of an individual's on neighbours and group members. For example, a fast-growing tree may take all the sunlight, water and nutrients out of the environment, causing its neighbours to grow slowly. In the , more trees are fast-growing but are also nasty neighbours. As a result, negative social effects are much more prevalent, and so everyone's growth is reduced.

"That means evolution has gone backwards. Even though growing quickly is beneficial, because of these negative social effects, the population, on average, grows more slowly," he says.

Fisher plans to travel to Ecuador this summer to study co-operative spiders, and whether changes in individual and group benefits can explain why co-operation diminishes at higher elevations.

Explore further: Early squirrel gets the real estate, study finds

More information: David N. Fisher et al, Opposite responses to selection and where to find them, Journal of Evolutionary Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1111/jeb.13432

Related Stories

Early squirrel gets the real estate, study finds

July 12, 2017

Those young squirrels now scampering around your neighbourhood were born in this year's earliest litters and are more likely to survive than squirrels born later and still curled up in their nests, according to a new University ...

Study questions 'cost of complexity' in evolution

March 31, 2008

Higher organisms do not have a “cost of complexity” — or slowdown in the evolution of complex traits — according to a report by researchers at Yale and Washington University in Nature.

Recommended for you

OSIRIS-REx reveals asteroid Bennu has big surprises

March 19, 2019

A NASA spacecraft that will return a sample of a near-Earth asteroid named Bennu to Earth in 2023 made the first-ever close-up observations of particle plumes erupting from an asteroid's surface. Bennu also revealed itself ...

Study finds natural selection favors cheaters

March 19, 2019

Mutualisms, which are interactions between members of different species that benefit both parties, are found everywhere—from exchanges between pollinators and the plants they pollinate, to symbiotic interactions between ...

Nanoscale Lamb wave-driven motors in nonliquid environments

March 19, 2019

Light driven movement is challenging in nonliquid environments as micro-sized objects can experience strong dry adhesion to contact surfaces and resist movement. In a recent study, Jinsheng Lu and co-workers at the College ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.