NASA captures unprecedented images of supersonic shockwaves

March 8, 2019
NASA has captured unprecedented images of the interaction of shockwaves from two supersonic jets
NASA has captured unprecedented images of the interaction of shockwaves from two supersonic jets

NASA has captured unprecedented photos of the interaction of shockwaves from two supersonic aircraft, part of its research into developing planes that can fly faster than sound without thunderous "sonic booms".

When an aircraft crosses that threshold—around 1,225 kilometers (760 miles) per hour at —it produces waves from the pressure it puts on the air around it, which merge to cause the ear-splitting sound.

In an intricate maneuver by "rock star" pilots at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, two supersonic T-38 jets flew just 30 feet (nine meters) apart below another waiting to photograph them with an advanced, , the agency said.

The rendezvous—at an altitude of around 30,000 feet—yielded mesmerizing images of the shockwaves emanating from both planes.

With one jet flying just behind the other, "the shocks are going to be shaped differently", said Neal Smith of AerospaceComputing Inc, an engineering firm that works with NASA, in a post on the agency's website.

"This data is really going to help us advance our understanding of how these shocks interact."

Sonic booms can be a major nuisance, capable of not just startling people on the ground but also causing damage—like shattered windows—and this has led to strong restrictions on supersonic flight over land in jurisdictions like the United States.

The images were produced by an advanced camera carried on another aircraft, which flew above the two supersonic jets
The images were produced by an advanced camera carried on another aircraft, which flew above the two supersonic jets

The ability to capture such detailed images of shockwaves will be "crucial" to NASA's development of the X-59, the agency said, an experimental supersonic plane it hopes will be able to break the sound barrier with just a rumble instead of a sonic boom.

A breakthrough like that could lead to the loosening of flight restrictions and the return of commercial supersonic planes for the first time since Concorde was retired in 2003.

Some countries and cities banned the Franco-British airliner from their airspace because of its .

The mesmerizing images will help boost research into planes that can fly faster than sound without causing ear-splitting 'sonic
The mesmerizing images will help boost research into planes that can fly faster than sound without causing ear-splitting 'sonic booms'

Explore further: Image: Seeing an X-plane's sonic boom

Related Stories

Image: Researching supersonic flight

December 5, 2018

This image of the horizon was seen from the cockpit of NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center's F/A-18 research aircraft during a flight in support of the Quiet Supersonic Flights 2018 research series, or QSF18. NASA test ...

Image: NASA's Low-boom Flight Demonstration mission

April 4, 2018

Aeronautical innovations are part of a government-industry partnership to collect data that could make supersonic flight over land possible, dramatically reducing travel time in the United States or anywhere in the world.

NASA prepares to go public with quiet supersonic tech

July 3, 2018

Arriving 49,000 feet above the test site, higher than the airlines fly, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center test pilot Jim "Clue" Less shuts down his F/A-18's afterburners moving just shy of Mach 1, the speed of sound, ...

Recommended for you

Human impacts erode behavioral diversity in chimpanzees

March 7, 2019

Compared to other animals, chimpanzees show tremendous variation across groups in their behavior—from the types of tools they use in their feeding behavior to the specific gestures they use in communication. Research in ...

When semiconductors stick together, materials go quantum

March 7, 2019

A team of researchers led by the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has developed a simple method that could turn ordinary semiconducting materials into quantum machines—superthin ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.