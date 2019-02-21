Lyft hikes IPO target to $70-$72 a share

March 27, 2019
stock market
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Lyft is raising the price target for its initial public offering in a sign of the excitement surrounding the stock market debut of a ride-hailing service.

With the revision disclosed Wednesday, Lyft is now seeking $70 to $72 per share, up from its previous goal of $62 to $68.

The adjustment comes after Lyft's management bankers spent a week meeting with to explain why buying its stock makes sense even though the company has an uninterrupted history of losses.

The higher implies investors are clamoring to buy Lyft's stock. The proof will come Thursday when a final IPO price is determined, setting the stage for the stock to begin trading Friday morning.

Related Stories

Lyft set for March market debut: report

February 21, 2019

Lyft is preparing to list its shares on the Nasdaq exchange as early as next month, jumping ahead of ride-hailing rival Uber, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Uber filed paperwork for IPO: report

December 8, 2018

Ride-share company Uber quietly filed paperwork this week for its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.

