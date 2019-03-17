Hyundai invests $300 mn to help India's Ola battle Uber

March 19, 2019
The cash from Hyundai subsidiary Kia Motors will be used by India's Ola to expand its fleet of electric vehicles
The cash from Hyundai subsidiary Kia Motors will be used by India's Ola to expand its fleet of electric vehicles

Indian taxi-hailing company Ola has secured a $300-million investment from South Korean car giant Hyundai, the firms said Tuesday, providing a major boost in its fight against US giant Uber.

Ola was launched in 2011 and is engaged in an aggressive battle with Uber in India's ride-hailing market, which is estimated to be worth around $10 billion and growing fast.

The new money, from Hyundai's subsidiary Kia Motors, will largely be used to help Ola increase its electric vehicle fleet, the companies said in a joint statement.

"Our partnership with Ola will certainly accelerate our efforts to transform into a smart mobility solutions provider," Hyundai executive vice chairman Chung Eui-sun said in the statement.

Bangalore-based Ola announced last year that it planned to put a million on India roads by 2021.

Ride-hailing apps are booming in the country despite stiff opposition from traditional taxi firms and some initial concerns about passenger safety.

Ola says it handles around a billion rides a year across India's major centres, as well as seven cities in Australia.

In 2018, Ola also announced operations in Britain as part of a drive into other markets as competition with Uber intensifies on home turf.

Explore further: India's Ola enters Australia as it battles Uber

Related Stories

Ride-hailing firm Grab secures $1.5 billion in funding

March 6, 2019

Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab said on Wednesday it has secured $1.5 billion in fresh financing from a fund run by Japan's SoftBank and will use a significant portion of it to expand in Indonesia.

Sony jumps into Japan taxi market with AI app plans

February 20, 2018

Electronics giant Sony announced a plan Tuesday to provide an AI-based ride-hailing system to Japanese cab companies, while another taxi firm said they were in talks with Uber on a tie-up.

Recommended for you

Semimetals are high conductors

March 18, 2019

Researchers in China and at UC Davis have measured high conductivity in very thin layers of niobium arsenide, a type of material called a Weyl semimetal. The material has about three times the conductivity of copper at room ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.