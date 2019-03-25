March 25, 2019

Germany works to fix air traffic control software glitch

air
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Germany's air traffic control agency says a software issue that has caused disruption for several days won't be resolved until at least midweek.

The problem at a in Langen, just outside Frankfurt, emerged last Wednesday. It has forced control agency Deutsche Flugsicherung to reduce capacity in the air by 25 percent in recent days over southwestern Germany and led to some flight cancellations at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest.

Deutsche Flugsicherung said Monday that technicians "are working intensively to analyze the error." It said they will try to get alternative software running on Wednesday night.

The agency, which stressed that safety is assured, said that its other air traffic control centers in Germany aren't affected.

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Germany works to fix air traffic control software glitch (2019, March 25) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-germany-air-traffic-software-glitch.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

System outage causes flight cancelations in Frankfurt
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)