March 22, 2019
EU leaders postpone decision on 2050 climate goal to June
Young people protest for climate action with a sign reading 'Save the World Now" during a 'Friday for Future' demonstration in Berlin, Germany, Friday, March 22, 2019. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

European Union leaders are pushing back a decision on the bloc's efforts to end most emissions of greenhouse gases.

Leaders meeting in Brussels agreed Friday to discuss the EU's long-term plans for tackling at their next summit in June, ahead of a U.N. gathering on the issue in the fall.

Much of the two-day EU summit this week was taken up with haggling over the EU's future relationship with Britain.

Some countries, including France and the Netherlands, had proposed that leaders agree on "an ambitious long-term strategy by 2020 striving for climate neutrality by 2050" in line with the 2015 Paris climate accord's goal of keeping at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

But Germany and some eastern European countries opposed an explicit reference to the year 2050 for curbing emissions.

Students gather for a protest against politicians who they allege are not doing enough to halt climate change, during a mass demonstration near the parliament building in central Oslo, Norway, Friday March 22, 2019. (Tom Hansen/NTB scanpix via AP)
