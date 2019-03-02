Dying trees in cities? Blame it on the concrete

March 4, 2019 by Mick Kulikowski, North Carolina State University
Scale insects accumulate on a maple tree in Raleigh. Scale insects wreak havoc on maples in the midrange of studied cities in the Southeast. Credit: Adam Dale

A North Carolina State University study examining urbanization, scale-insect abundance and latitudinal warming on tree health in the Southeast captured a few surprising results.

The study showed more scale insects on red maple in the midrange of eight cities within a 10-degree latitudinal difference, from Newark, Delaware, to Gainesville, Florida.

Cities in that midrange, including Raleigh and Asheville, showed poorer tree health, due mostly to these high volumes of tree-destroying gloomy scale insects (Melanaspis tenebricosa), which appear as tiny bumps on tree branches and leaves.

"Impervious surfaces—basically concrete and pavement—near trees was a better predictor of scale-insect abundance than temperature, and thus a better predictor of poor tree health in the study area," said Michael Just, an NC State postdoctoral entomology researcher and corresponding author of a paper describing the research.

The finding was surprising, Just said, as the study's original hypothesis predicted higher scale-insect abundance at lower latitudes—the study's southernmost areas.

"What we've learned over the years in like forests didn't translate in this study, which means we may need to consider if other natural-system theories can be used in urban areas," Just said. "That's important if we want to have reliable predictive ecological models."

The study appears in the journal Oikos.

Explore further: Urban warming slows tree growth, photosynthesis

More information: Michael G. Just et al, Urbanization drives unique latitudinal patterns of insect herbivory and tree condition, Oikos (2019). DOI: 10.1111/oik.05874

Related Stories

Urban warming slows tree growth, photosynthesis

October 5, 2016

New research from North Carolina State University finds that urban warming reduces growth and photosynthesis in city trees. The researchers found that insect pests are part of the problem, but that heat itself plays a more ...

Urbanization is good for pests, bad for trees

August 25, 2014

My wife is from a neighborhood outside Baltimore called Lawyers Hill. This is where, in the 18th century, lawyers (and I assume doctors and other gentlemen) had country houses and could escape the summer heat. Lawyer's Hill ...

Lack of water is key stressor for urban trees

March 13, 2018

A study out March 13 finds that urban trees can survive increased heat and insect pests fairly well - unless they are thirsty. Insufficient water not only harms trees, but allows other problems to have an outsized effect ...

