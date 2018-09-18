Bacteria could be a future source of electricity

March 27, 2019, Lund University
bacteria
In recent years, researchers have tried to capture the electrical current that bacteria generate through metabolism. So far, however, the transfer of current from the bacteria to a receiving electrode has been highly inefficient. Now, researchers from institutions including Lund University have achieved a slightly more efficient transfer of electrical current.

One of society's greatest challenges is to meet the need for renewable and . Interest is growing around one potential such energy source: . "We pick up electrons from the bacterium and them to an electrode. This enables us to obtain an from the bacteria in real time, while they are eating, as it were," explains Lo Gorton, professor of chemistry at Lund University in Sweden. "This study is a breakthrough in our understanding of extracellular electron transfer in bacteria," he says.

Extracellular electron transfer refers to the current that bacteria generate outside their own cell. The difficulty of extracting the energy lies in producing a molecule that can get through the bacterium's thick cell wall to retrieve the electrons more efficiently. In the current study, the researchers created an artificial molecule known as a redox polymer for this purpose. The study involved Enterococcus faecalis, a common intestinal bacterium present in both animals and humans.

The results of the study are valuable not only for their potential with regard to future bacterial electrical energy; they also increase the understanding of how bacteria communicate with their surroundings. The bacteria themselves probably use extracellular electron transfer to communicate, both with other bacteria and with molecules. "Electron transfer could be of great significance for how the bacteria communicate with various molecules and with each other in our digestive system, but also for how nature functions in a broader perspective. It is thought today that many are bacteria-driven," says Lo Gorton.

Understanding how bacteria function and communicate is valuable in many contexts. For example, bacteria and other micro-organisms can be used to produce biofuel, in what is known as microbial biofuel cells. Of particular interest in an energy context are the photosynthesising bacteria. If they are attached to an electrode, they can generate electric when exposed to light. This has been shown by Lo Gorton and his colleagues in previous studies.

Deeper knowledge about bacteria is also significant in terms of potentially using them to purify wastewater, to produce that are difficult to synthesise, or to reduce carbon dioxide into a more usable form, for example.

More information: Galina Pankratova et al, Following Nature: Bioinspired Mediation Strategy for Gram-Positive Bacterial Cells, Advanced Energy Materials (2019). DOI: 10.1002/aenm.201900215

Related Stories

Intestinal bacteria produce electric current from sugar

September 18, 2018

Intestinal bacteria can create an electric current, according to a new study from Lund University in Sweden. The results are valuable for the development of drugs, but also for the production of bioenergy, for example.

Bacteria use hydrogen, carbon dioxide to produce electricity

May 20, 2013

Researchers have engineered a strain of electricity-producing bacteria that can grow using hydrogen gas as its sole electron donor and carbon dioxide as its sole source of carbon. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts, ...

Recommended for you

BridgIT, a new tool for orphan and novel enzyme reactions

March 27, 2019

Effective protein engineering can give us control over the generated products inside a cell. However, for many of the biochemical reactions responsible for these products, we don't we don't know the specific protein or enzyme-producing ...

Male crickets use female scent to rate fertility prospects

March 27, 2019

A new study by researchers at The University of Western Australia has found that male insects are able to use female scent to assess not only how many eggs she will produce but also the egg-laying potential of their daughters.

GRAVITY instrument breaks new ground in exoplanet imaging

March 27, 2019

The GRAVITY instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) has made the first direct observation of an exoplanet using optical interferometry. This method revealed a complex exoplanetary atmosphere with clouds ...

